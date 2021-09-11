Aberdeen-curious? These homes are on the market

(Aberdeen, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Aberdeen than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

520 S Forrest St, Westport, 98595 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1994

With close proximity to the beach, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready for a new owner. Newly paved circular asphalt driveway, new asphalt path to the gazebo, new 20x30 carport (big enough for an RV), newer appliances that all stay and new carpet in the main living! The home has also been freshly painted and landscaped! Open concept living. Kitchen features a breakfast bar to provide additional seating. Large bathroom with dual sink vanity. Wheel chair ramp off the back. Large lot provides ample parking options including RV parking and is fenced. Fantastic location. Hear the ocean from the comfort of your own home!

For open house information, contact Robert Seiler, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

5819 Central Park Dr, Aberdeen, 98520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,190 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This 2190 sq ft craftsman has been loved and cared for by only 2 owners. Two stories plus light and bright unfinished basement. This beauty boasts 4 large bedrooms, 1.25 baths, room to grow, and a bonus room off the main living room, so much room for activities! Loft on top of 1-car garage, metal roof, cheery sunroom, landscaped, fruit trees, den w/built in seating, built-ins, original wood fireplace, natural light, formal dining room, old-world charm, office space off kitchen. Also a new state-of-the art septic, loads of storage. Under the carpet, you guessed it gorgeoushardwood floors! Brand new state of the art septic system. Don't sleep on this one!

For open house information, contact Jacquelyn Carson, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

1318 Cherry St, Aberdeen, 98520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1918

The walls of this home are built on love that will last forever, happiness and milestones were created here. Pride of ownership with great bones in last 12 years the plumbing (insulated), electrical, windows, and roof have been updated, heat pump equipped with a mini split, propane stove. Fully fenced corner lot, large storage shed, front and back decks, surrounded by blueberry, apple trees, dahlias, peonies, and more. Close to McDermoth school, at end of street is Finch Playfield Park. Entrance with formal mud room, downstairs bedroom has cozy window seat, private laundry room and garage with work area off kitchen. Office or project room, upstairs you have a large bedroom and bonus room that can be converted to a massive walk in closet.

For open house information, contact Amy Plott, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900