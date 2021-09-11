CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 6 days ago

(Buffalo, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLxu0_0btD2hXQ00

4001 Iris Court, Rockford, 55373

2 Beds 2 Baths | $266,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great opportunity to own in a park filled community! Many updates throughout, well maintained and cared for. Shows great! Ready for it's new owner. Check the supplements for upgrades through the home!

For open house information, contact Sheree Smith, Keller Williams Select Realty at 952-431-5100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6091433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S25ce_0btD2hXQ00

15033 Barton Avenue Nw, Monticello, 55362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Acreage, WITH A HEATED POLE BARN! Look no further the perfect property is here. 3 bedroom/2 bathroomnestled on just over 10 acres, with additional heated and insulated pole barn with concrete slab. Comesee this one for yourself!

For open house information, contact Regan Englund, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6094679)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdEm8_0btD2hXQ00

705 Buffalo Hills Street, Buffalo, 55313

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful move-in ready 4 bedroom home located near parks, lake Pulaski, Pulaski beach and walking distance to Tatanka Elementary (STEM) school. Home features 3 bedrooms on the same level and a 4th bedroom w a study room on the lower level. The main floor offers vaulted ceilings, modern kitchen w dining, and a separate living room. A key feature is the size of the family room, it offers much space and a walkout patio door to your large backyard. If you are looking for a home w much to do, enjoy walking, biking, several parks nearby, Lake pulaski park, beach, and boat launch is just down the street.

For open house information, contact Donald Helmbrecht, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 763-682-3030

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6098001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePmCE_0btD2hXQ00

2012 Copper Court, Buffalo, 55313

4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to 2012 Copper Court in Buffalo! This stunning home offers 3 bedrooms on one level and a private master en-suite. Perfect for entertaining, it features an over-sized family room, with a large wrap-around deck, a beautiful backyard, and a heated and insulated garage! This cozy home is located on a heavily wooded lot at the end of a private and peaceful cul-de-sac.

For open house information, contact Meghan Olsen, Keller Williams Classic Realty at 763-746-4900

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6084337)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Buffalo, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Comesee#Copper Court
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
67
Followers
416
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy