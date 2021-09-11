Take a look at these homes on the market in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4001 Iris Court, Rockford, 55373 2 Beds 2 Baths | $266,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Great opportunity to own in a park filled community! Many updates throughout, well maintained and cared for. Shows great! Ready for it's new owner. Check the supplements for upgrades through the home!

15033 Barton Avenue Nw, Monticello, 55362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Acreage, WITH A HEATED POLE BARN! Look no further the perfect property is here. 3 bedroom/2 bathroomnestled on just over 10 acres, with additional heated and insulated pole barn with concrete slab. Comesee this one for yourself!

705 Buffalo Hills Street, Buffalo, 55313 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful move-in ready 4 bedroom home located near parks, lake Pulaski, Pulaski beach and walking distance to Tatanka Elementary (STEM) school. Home features 3 bedrooms on the same level and a 4th bedroom w a study room on the lower level. The main floor offers vaulted ceilings, modern kitchen w dining, and a separate living room. A key feature is the size of the family room, it offers much space and a walkout patio door to your large backyard. If you are looking for a home w much to do, enjoy walking, biking, several parks nearby, Lake pulaski park, beach, and boat launch is just down the street.

2012 Copper Court, Buffalo, 55313 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to 2012 Copper Court in Buffalo! This stunning home offers 3 bedrooms on one level and a private master en-suite. Perfect for entertaining, it features an over-sized family room, with a large wrap-around deck, a beautiful backyard, and a heated and insulated garage! This cozy home is located on a heavily wooded lot at the end of a private and peaceful cul-de-sac.

