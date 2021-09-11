CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

On the hunt for a home in East Liverpool? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(East Liverpool, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in East Liverpool. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhNm0_0btD2c7n00

1856 North Market St, East Palestine, 44413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Brick ranch with three bedrooms and two full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Large eat in kitchen. Living room with fireplace. Family room with electric fireplace and full bath in the basement. Newer hot water tank. Aerated septic system maintained yearly. Vented glass block windows in basement. What are you waiting for, call today to check this one out!

For open house information, contact Sandra Hardcastle, Hardcastle Realty, LLC at 330-426-6600

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4301997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3422XL_0btD2c7n00

5935 State Route 7, New Waterford, 44445

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Check out this awesome opportunity to own a little piece of paradise. Nearly 3 acres with a manufactured home sitting on it with a 2 car detached garage features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A little TLC inside could make this home a reality for your imagination! Selling As-Is. Call today for more details and to schedule a private showing!!

For open house information, contact Kelly L Warren, Kelly Warren and Associates RE Solutions at 330-717-2689

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4313324)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAe0e_0btD2c7n00

2682 Croft Ave, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1952

With a deep clean, fresh paint, and new carpet this solid brick ranch will make a sweet home. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 1 bedroom in the basement. Enclosed patio, with 2 car garage and a large pole building in the back yard. Shed is also included. Please give 1 day notice for showings.

For open house information, contact Dana L Channels, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4282486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THdnm_0btD2c7n00

1210 Erie St, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great opportunity! Large Home with big size rooms, finished attic, paved driveway, and much more

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4291975)

