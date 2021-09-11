On the hunt for a home in East Liverpool? These houses are on the market

(East Liverpool, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in East Liverpool. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1856 North Market St, East Palestine, 44413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Brick ranch with three bedrooms and two full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Large eat in kitchen. Living room with fireplace. Family room with electric fireplace and full bath in the basement. Newer hot water tank. Aerated septic system maintained yearly. Vented glass block windows in basement. What are you waiting for, call today to check this one out!

5935 State Route 7, New Waterford, 44445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Check out this awesome opportunity to own a little piece of paradise. Nearly 3 acres with a manufactured home sitting on it with a 2 car detached garage features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A little TLC inside could make this home a reality for your imagination! Selling As-Is. Call today for more details and to schedule a private showing!!

2682 Croft Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1952

With a deep clean, fresh paint, and new carpet this solid brick ranch will make a sweet home. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, 1 bedroom in the basement. Enclosed patio, with 2 car garage and a large pole building in the back yard. Shed is also included. Please give 1 day notice for showings.

1210 Erie St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great opportunity! Large Home with big size rooms, finished attic, paved driveway, and much more

