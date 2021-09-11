Batesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Batesville, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Batesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

1415 Collietown Road, Cushman, 72501 0 Bed 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2019

GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR DREAM HOME! This 53 acres+/- is all fenced with 10 acres being pasture & the rest wooded! There are 2 ponds & ATV trails around the property. The shop is 20x45 with a studio apartment in the back. The shop has central heat/air, set up for a wash bay with drain, large roll up door, & storage room above living space. The living space has a kitchenette, washer/dryer hookup, & full bathroom. There is also a 20x45 covering with a full RV hookup. *RV can be bought for additional price*

476 E Boswell, Batesville, 72501 5 Beds 5 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,441 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Welcome to Market 476 E Boswell Street of the School Subdivision in Batesville, Arkansas. Opportunity knocks at The Perrin-Rowlett Historic Estate, an American Foursquare established circa 1914 and former home to Essie's Gift Shop. Zoned for residential or commercial, this property would make a wonderful home, fabulous bed and breakfast, or retail development. The property spans a full city block and additionally holds an attached apartment, a carriage home, an outbuilding and .48 +/- acres.

