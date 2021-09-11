Check out these Campbellsville homes on the market

(Campbellsville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Campbellsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

461 Mile Lane, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,316 Square Feet | Built in 1960

PENDING, SELLER IS ACCEPTING BACK-UPS. Charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a finished walkout basement that includes a games room, a small kitchen, and bedroom quarters. This property is sitting on 3.71 acres that offers beautiful landscape surrounded by rare trees like a redwood tree, apple tree, and pecan tree. Detached 2 car garage, shed with electric and barn with two stalls. The sun room is absolutely lovely! This property offers many more unique extras that make it a must see property!

4013 Bengal Road, Campbellsville, 42718 6 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Farm | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

4.1 miles off Highway 210. Ideal cattle farm...good fencing, pasture, shade, water troughs fed by Artesian well. Beautiful, private setting.

325 Spring Hill Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 4 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,251 Square Feet | Built in 2002

WOW-OVER THE TOP LUXURY! The splendor of this home will amaze you! Magnificent home in an excellent location! Curb appeal plus! Enter the front door the amazing foyer, tall ceilings will exceed your expectations! Gorgeous study/library with woodwork, custom cabinetry and French doors! Beautiful formal dining room is well appointed! Great room excellent views out back with tall ceilings and a beautiful fireplace! The kitchen has open concept to breakfast nook, amazing views and leads to deck overlooks yard with lots of privacy! Beautiful Sunroom! Mastersuite is located on the main floor tall ceiling and rope lighting with crown molding also has a privacy door onto the deck! Masterbathroom has jetted tub, a shower and large walk-in closet double vanity! Upstairs features Romeo balcony overlooking the great room and out the large windows to the beautiful backyard! Upstairs three large bedrooms walk-in closet and a full-size bath! Wanted walkout basement new trendy tile that looks like hardwood a fireplace game room, den, full size bath and large laundry room. Large patio area perfect for entertaining also has a beautiful courtyard with fountain STAYS! Backyard Oasis! EXTRA LOT!

1726 Shiloh Rd, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A MUST SEE HOME!! Located just minutes from downtown Campbellsville and Green River Lake, this brick ranch home is sitting on a 1+/- acre lot. This beautiful home has lots to offer; 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, nice size sunroom with plenty of light and a fully finished walkout basement; would make a great in-laws suite! Sellers have also recently had the flooring updated on 1st floor with Luxury Vinyl Flooring, freshly painted walls, new water heater, new Trane hvac unit and much more! Outside is a spacious 1+/- acre lot with plenty of front and back yard. BONUS!! Also on site, is a large 3 car detached garage for anything from vehicles to boats, atv's, etc...Home sits well off of the road with a long, freshly sealed blacktop drive and offers plenty of parking and space. Room to play, garden, pets and kids, this home is move in ready and ready for you! Additional 1+/-acre available to make it 2+/- acres with home and garage for a price of $279,900. Call today!!

