West Plains-curious? These homes are on the market

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1355 Cedar Lane, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful log-sided home on a 1 acre lot in close in neighborhood includes two full living spaces! Home features open floor plan on both the main and lower level with a full Kitchen, living area and master bedroom on each level. Lower level features a master suite with 8x15 office and access onto the 24x24 screened-in side porch and has all with tile flooring. The main level features a master and one bedroom, one bath all with wood floors. Loft features a bonus room or possible additional bedroom. Outside, you will find, the covered front porch, large deck and a nicely landscaped yard and garden plus a greenhouse. Detached garage with workshop provides additional storage or workspace.

For open house information, contact Linda Carter, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

4177 State Route K, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great commercial building and with some remodeling would be suitable for residential living with 1971 sq ft. of living space .Building interior is completely sheet rocked with office space-kitchen area -utility room-2 c/h/a units-attractive exterior on .55 ac.-chain-link fenced playground enclosure-concrete parking pad- septic-rural water . Only minutes from city limits.Previously Noahs Ark daycare and preschool.

For open house information, contact Rhonda McFarland, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

2209 Debra Drive, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1978

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, raised ranch home in an established neighborhood. Large lot with 2 drives. Nicely updated very well maintained. Home has a very nice deck and landscaping. New roof in 2012.

For open house information, contact Teresa Cockrum, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

1234 Columbus Street, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 1 Bath | $77,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home is sitting on .23 acre lot. It is being sold with an adjoining .23 acre lot that has an easement and its own tax ID to make it easier to sell if buyer didn't want the extra lot. The home is close to West Plains Schools and the downtown square. The home is in the process of being fixed up. It still needs some work. The roof on the main part of the house is only 1 year old.Home is being sold 'as is'.

For open house information, contact Miriam Denise Stout, Southern Missouri Homes and Farms LLC at 417-894-8005