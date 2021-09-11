CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Plains, MO

West Plains-curious? These homes are on the market

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 6 days ago

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKe8H_0btD2ZQU00

1355 Cedar Lane, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful log-sided home on a 1 acre lot in close in neighborhood includes two full living spaces! Home features open floor plan on both the main and lower level with a full Kitchen, living area and master bedroom on each level. Lower level features a master suite with 8x15 office and access onto the 24x24 screened-in side porch and has all with tile flooring. The main level features a master and one bedroom, one bath all with wood floors. Loft features a bonus room or possible additional bedroom. Outside, you will find, the covered front porch, large deck and a nicely landscaped yard and garden plus a greenhouse. Detached garage with workshop provides additional storage or workspace.

For open house information, contact Linda Carter, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNyxX_0btD2ZQU00

4177 State Route K, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great commercial building and with some remodeling would be suitable for residential living with 1971 sq ft. of living space .Building interior is completely sheet rocked with office space-kitchen area -utility room-2 c/h/a units-attractive exterior on .55 ac.-chain-link fenced playground enclosure-concrete parking pad- septic-rural water . Only minutes from city limits.Previously Noahs Ark daycare and preschool.

For open house information, contact Rhonda McFarland, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oteir_0btD2ZQU00

2209 Debra Drive, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1978

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, raised ranch home in an established neighborhood. Large lot with 2 drives. Nicely updated very well maintained. Home has a very nice deck and landscaping. New roof in 2012.

For open house information, contact Teresa Cockrum, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60199105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRP2a_0btD2ZQU00

1234 Columbus Street, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 1 Bath | $77,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home is sitting on .23 acre lot. It is being sold with an adjoining .23 acre lot that has an easement and its own tax ID to make it easier to sell if buyer didn't want the extra lot. The home is close to West Plains Schools and the downtown square. The home is in the process of being fixed up. It still needs some work. The roof on the main part of the house is only 1 year old.Home is being sold 'as is'.

For open house information, contact Miriam Denise Stout, Southern Missouri Homes and Farms LLC at 417-894-8005

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196456)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
West Plains, MO
Real Estate
West Plains, MO
Business
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
152
Followers
413
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy