Palmer Today

House hunt Palmer: See what’s on the market now

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 6 days ago

(Palmer, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDKJp_0btD2Vta00

370 N Anna Street, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Large family home situated close to the heart of Palmer at the end of a cul-de-sac; close to schools, shopping, and minutes from downtown. This home offers lots of room and mountain views. Wonderful deck space, and great backyard for family fun. The 3rd story offers an open floor plan with lots of room to entertain. The 1st floor provides an extra living space, office or bonus area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXPYn_0btD2Vta00

638 E Eklutna Avenue, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

*Professional photos coming soon!*Newly remodeled home in the heart of Palmer! This beautiful home is next door to elementary schools and boasts a fenced in back yard, brand new back deck. Lilac and apple trees offer privacy from neighbors, and the raspberry patches are abundant.

