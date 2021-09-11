CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Top homes for sale in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 6 days ago

(Hillsborough, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsborough. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPg49_0btD2U0r00

3702 Kilgo Drive, Durham, 27705

5 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2009

The Brady floor plan w/formal dining, large kitchen w/42" maple cab., granite countertops, stainless appl. Guest suite downstair w/full bath. Master ste located on 2nd floor w/3 large secondary bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Nice backyard and deck for entertaining. This home needs you, your family and a little TLC. Priced to sell-Seller will make no repairs.

For open house information, contact Kokethia Saunders, Saunders Realty at 919-572-1751

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2406746)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJHmb_0btD2U0r00

4101 Five Oaks Drive, Durham, 27707

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Seller/Attorney has accepted an offer. Waiting on signatures. End unit townhome close to shopping and dining. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features 2 master suites, one with a walk-in closet. The third bedroom and bath are located on the first floor. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

For open house information, contact Richard Spencer, Slate Luxury Homes at 919-821-0180

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2401277)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gwYT_0btD2U0r00

3900 Cole Mill Road, Durham, 27712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1981

GREAT Home in a GREAT Location! Right near the Eno River State Park and Duke Forest, you can even walk to a trail entrance! NEW Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout! This 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Ranch Home is Wonderful! Large Dine in Kitchen! Attached Garage! Great lot on the Corner of Cole Mill and Rivermont Rd with a Nice paved Driveway. Minutes to Downtown Durham, Hillsborough and Chapel Hill! 3900 Cole Mill Road, Durham, NC 27712 Eddie & Laura Burton, 9194516250 info@eddieandlaura.com

For open house information, contact Eddie Burton, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2394721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HobEu_0btD2U0r00

218 Hickory Forest Road, Chapel Hill, 27516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Hickory Forest awaits your clients. This small 4 unit condo complex boasts 1,200 sf 3BR/2Bth units all on one level with a 4 acre common area. They have been rentals for the last 10+ years but had new hardwoods/kitchens/baths prior to their conversion to condos so please see beyond the tenants decor. Listing agent is part owner. They are close to the Morris Grove elementary school and convenient to I-40. The listing agent is a partial owner. Lots of potential for like minded folks to create a community.

For open house information, contact John McPhaul, McPhaul Real Estate Services at 919-656-6965

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2391612)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Bath, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Saunders Realty#Slate Luxury Homes#Duke Forest#Bath Ranch Home#Eddie Laura Burton#Hickory Forest#Morris Grove
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
105
Followers
441
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy