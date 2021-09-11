Top homes for sale in Hillsborough

(Hillsborough, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsborough. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3702 Kilgo Drive, Durham, 27705 5 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2009

The Brady floor plan w/formal dining, large kitchen w/42" maple cab., granite countertops, stainless appl. Guest suite downstair w/full bath. Master ste located on 2nd floor w/3 large secondary bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Nice backyard and deck for entertaining. This home needs you, your family and a little TLC. Priced to sell-Seller will make no repairs.

4101 Five Oaks Drive, Durham, 27707 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Townhouse | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Seller/Attorney has accepted an offer. Waiting on signatures. End unit townhome close to shopping and dining. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features 2 master suites, one with a walk-in closet. The third bedroom and bath are located on the first floor. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

3900 Cole Mill Road, Durham, 27712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1981

GREAT Home in a GREAT Location! Right near the Eno River State Park and Duke Forest, you can even walk to a trail entrance! NEW Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout! This 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Ranch Home is Wonderful! Large Dine in Kitchen! Attached Garage! Great lot on the Corner of Cole Mill and Rivermont Rd with a Nice paved Driveway. Minutes to Downtown Durham, Hillsborough and Chapel Hill! 3900 Cole Mill Road, Durham, NC 27712 Eddie & Laura Burton, 9194516250 info@eddieandlaura.com

218 Hickory Forest Road, Chapel Hill, 27516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Hickory Forest awaits your clients. This small 4 unit condo complex boasts 1,200 sf 3BR/2Bth units all on one level with a 4 acre common area. They have been rentals for the last 10+ years but had new hardwoods/kitchens/baths prior to their conversion to condos so please see beyond the tenants decor. Listing agent is part owner. They are close to the Morris Grove elementary school and convenient to I-40. The listing agent is a partial owner. Lots of potential for like minded folks to create a community.

