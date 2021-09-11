CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Check out these Oxford homes on the market

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 6 days ago

(Oxford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrnRJ_0btD2QTx00

448 Pool Rock Road, Henderson, 27537

3 Beds 4 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 2008

KERR LAKE WATERFRONT PACKAGE. FURNISHED, well-maintained QUALITY HOME, plus BOAT. Cherry cabinets, granite tops, cherry flooring in all living areas, 10-ft ceilings 1st flr; 9-ft on 2'nd; 4 baths. Spacious great room w/ walls of windows opening lakeside to screen porch; oversized eat-at island plus separate dining room; large master suite opens to screen porch; 2 add'l BR's on 2nd flr; office (or4th BR); 2-car garage plus CP. Unfin'd Basement. Aluminum, covered slip dock w/ elec lift. AND SO MUCH MORE!

For open house information, contact Faye Guin, Century 21 Country Knolls Realty at 252-438-2774

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdonR_0btD2QTx00

615 Raleigh Street, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Nice and cozy starter home or great investment home. Recently renovated home in 2019. Roof replaced, New Gas Pack, new carpet in bedrooms. New Laminate flooring in living room and hall way. New bathroom floors. Shared Driveway and Shared storage building. Great opportunity to buy in this up and coming neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Stanley Jones, Millennial Realty and Investments LLC at 919-906-5754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogeNe_0btD2QTx00

506 E Andrews Avenue, Henderson, 27536

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1955

*** INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY *** Corner Lot. Easy to rent. Current tenants want to stay. Rented for $365/ month.

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLaQ5_0btD2QTx00

619 S Williams Street, Henderson, 27536

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Good opportunity to own a home near downtown Henderson. Great location with tons of potential!

For open house information, contact Quinton Morris, The Property Firm, LLC at 919-678-3222

Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
