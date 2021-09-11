Brownwood-curious? These homes are on the market

(Brownwood, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brownwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2200 Hillside Drive, May, 76857 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,500 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 2017

2017 model manufactured home at Beautiful Lake Brownwood, looking for a new owner. It is located right across the street from the community swimming pools. Two bedroom 2 bath home with a shop and a sea container to store you lake toys or anything you might want. There is also room to park an RV if you wish. The owner does have an assumable VA loan and would entertain someone assuming the loan. Come and see this place or schedule a virtual tour before it is gone.

1610 Durham Avenue, Brownwood, 76801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 804 Square Feet | Built in None

Great location 2 bedroom 1 bath fixer upper. Sold as is.

9400 County Road 163, Bangs, 76823 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Secluded just a couple miles south of Bangs, this property makes for the perfect country get away. The home sits on just under 2 acres, and leaves plenty of room for goats, chickens, and recreational activities. The seller has upgraded the fences with 4 inch panel fencing, which works great for keeping animals in and out. The house has been updated inside with new kitchen appliances, a remodeled kitchen, and new floors throughout. The kitchen features stained butcher block counter tops, with an open concept leading to the dining room. The extra living space next to the kitchen allows for plenty of room to relax, play, or entertain guest. Call now to schedule an appointment, and see this house in person.

9014 Mesa View Road, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Amazing views!!! WOW you can set in your living room or out on the multiple huge decks and look out at beautiful Lake Brownwood! You are in a seclude neighborhood with a boat ram and amenity’s just you and your neighbors get to enjoy! This is a sprawling home that is laid out over two floors and will let your family spread out and enjoy lake life! You have 2 large living areas, one being upstairs and one downstairs that features a wet bar in the corner, home has large rooms and has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, there is a bonus room that could be finished into a 5th bedroom or used as a workshop, then home has access area that lets you get to the AC units and the central vacuum system.

