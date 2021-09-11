Check out these homes on the Blythe market now
(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.
Great. Move-In Ready manufactured home right on the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new flooring,, and a large living room with a fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with ensuite private bathroom. Open slider going out to porch with breath taking views of the golf course. Monthly Space rent is $490.00 includes access to the community pool.
Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!
Comfy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and separate den that can be used a 3rd bedroom, awaiting you and your family. Kitchen opens up to a formal dining and spacious family room. Plenty of room to entertain friends in the south facing backyard.
