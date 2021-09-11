Check out these homes on the Blythe market now

(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

395 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Christopher Wilson, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

3589 W Wells Road, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great. Move-In Ready manufactured home right on the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new flooring,, and a large living room with a fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with ensuite private bathroom. Open slider going out to porch with breath taking views of the golf course. Monthly Space rent is $490.00 includes access to the community pool.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

2240 Hidden Spg, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Comfy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and separate den that can be used a 3rd bedroom, awaiting you and your family. Kitchen opens up to a formal dining and spacious family room. Plenty of room to entertain friends in the south facing backyard.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121