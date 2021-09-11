House hunt Athens: See what’s on the market now

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11277 Hwy 31 West, Malakoff, 75148 2 Beds 1 Bath | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great home with several updates, large rooms including oversized living area with fabulous rock fireplace, spacious kitchen / dining area, fenced yard, new roof, ample storage and screen porch. This property would be a great rental and or home for someone who needs highway frontage to sell items. Click virtual tour for information brochure.

For open house information, contact Drew Douglas, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC. at 903-675-3503

114 Rosebud Lane, Murchison, 75778 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,595 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1984

3 BR, 2 B 1984 mobile home located on two lots on .353 acres. Home has fenced in back yard and two storage buildings. Home has been a rental but is in good shape. Does need some TLC in some areas but would be a great lake weekend getaway or an investment property for rentals. Propane tank is rental and provides gas for Central Heat and kitchen stove. This home is located in Hickory Hills subdivision on the beautiful 365 acre spring fed Callender Lake. It has great fishing, swimming, community pool, park, picnic area, shower and restroom facility, boating, and so much more. Come see this one today.

For open house information, contact Dale Beard, Tankersley Real Estate at 903-963-5565

6207 Point La Vista Drive, Malakoff, 75148 3 Beds 3 Baths | $769,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,537 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Check out this house it is a mountain home on the waterfront and it has amazing views and yes deep water just what you are looking for with plenty of room for guests with the double boat house this is the perfect lake home The master BR has a fireplace that makes for a peaceful night in the winter so it is a must see Also this home is being used as a Weekend Rental on EVOLVE so if your desire is to continue with Rentals that is possible as this home has great reviews from previous Guests Ohhh and a hidden lil secret loft on the almost 3rd floor kids will love this part of the house

For open house information, contact Janice Dodson, Century 21 Judge Fite - Rockwall at 972-270-2100

6417 Us Highway 175 W, Athens, 75751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,191 Square Feet | Built in 2004

CABIN COZY - SECLUDED AND PRIVATE! ENJOY YOUR COZY LIFE IN THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL CABIN WITH A LOFT. TUCKED AWAY ON 2.52 ACRES SURROUNDED BY TREES YOU CAN ENJOY NATURE OUT ON THE BACK DECK. GREAT ROOM HAS WOOD WALLS, VAULTED CEILING WITH LOG BEAMS & A HUGE ROCK FIREPLACE. KITCHEN IS UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM OAK CABINETS & BAR SEATING FOR AT LEAST 8. EACH BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE BATH & THE LOFT COULD SERVE AS A BEDROOM, OFFICE OR JUST EXTRA LIVING SPACE. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, 18X20 STORAGE BUILDING. SO CHARMING! IT WON'T LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Trish Mcguffey, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503