House hunt Marion: See what’s on the market now

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 Birdwell Church Lane, Creal Springs, 62922 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home was built in 2017 and sits on 5 mostly wooded acres boarding property that is owned by the city of Marion. The property features a 24X24 pole barn building with a 220 amp breaker box and water, above ground swimming pool and a nice outdoor firepit. Kitchen, dining, living room, laundry, master bedroom, and bathroom are on the main floor. Two bedrooms, a bathroom and a large open living space on the second floor. This property is perfect for hunting and atv riding! This home will not last long! Listed under appraised value! Sellers have decided that with starting a family they would like to be closer to family up north.

601 S 26Th Street, Herrin, 62948 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 2 bed 1 bath house with very large back yard and a 2 car garage has a lot of potential and would be a great investment property! Close to shopping, restaurants and recreational activities. Priced to sell quickly! Call today for your own private showing!

710 W Goodall Street, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Three bedroom home with large living and dining rooms. Includes office and basement on a double lot.

304 Lingale Avenue, Marion, 62959 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This at all the space this home has to offer! The master bedroom could be a 4 bedroom or you can turn the space into a family room or a recreational room with gas fireplace. 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a living room, formal dining room and an eat in kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, pantry and all appliances. Laundry room has a full bath with a walkin tub. This home has driveway to 2 car attached garage and a nice driveway to the 20 x 24 Detached garage with plenty of parking space. New 22x25 deck with a bump out for your grill. Home has lots of storage space in the garage. All toliets have been replaced in the home and leaf guards on the guttering. The back deck is wheel chair assessible and opens out to a large back yard with a fenced in garden area and lots of fruit trees. Very beautiful setting on 1/2 acres in town. Must see!

