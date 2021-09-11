House hunt Sheridan: See what’s on the market now

(Sheridan, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sheridan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2477 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 5 Baths | $2,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,104 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Traditional and modern elements stand out in this stylish 3 bedroom, 5 bath home consisting of over 6000 square feet located on 4.70 acres with no known covenants, and views of the Bighorn mountains and the Eastern Hills. A stone entrance with an automatic wrought iron gate welcomes you to the property which creates an added layer of privacy from Big Horn Avenue. Intelligent design combines flawlessly throughout the home's main floor living space. You will fall in love with the elegant laundry room that can also be utilized as a craft area with a large granite top island. An airy office is situated perfectly within a peaceful area of the home where you can take advantage of the finely executed and inviting workspace.Whether you are a budding chef or simply enjoy cooking,

For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

1500 De Smet Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Easy one level living with beautiful common area, fenced deck and a one car garage.Enjoy the morning sun on the private deck or take a stroll through the peaceful neighborhood.HOA requires owner occupancy and is $120/mo. Lawn care, water/sewer, exterior maintenance and more is covered in the dues.

For open house information, contact Megan L Powers, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

370 Nighthawk Court, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Seller must find suitable replacement property. Beautiful one level living with wonderful sunroom for reading, and office, or a place to create. 2 bedrooms 2 bath with an immaculate basement to finish however you want. 2 egress windows and bathroom plumbed in. Seller will make repairs to recently damaged siding. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Alicia Carrel, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

2047 Skyview West Drive, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION - Under Construction.Beautiful new 3 Bedroom/2Bath Twin Home, currently Under Construction, in a prime Sheridan location - Skyview West Subdivision. Convenient Location, Mountain View, Walking Path, and Shopping! Call Listing Agent or Listing Office for more information on this lot or any property in Skyview West.

For open house information, contact Jill Bates, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378