Each month, Eagle Radio in Great Bend is recognizing groups or individuals that make a big impact on our community. This Appreciation Month is highlighting teachers. Lisa Beckwith was surrounded by agriculture growing up as child in Sylvia, Kansas. Her grandfather lived just outside of town in Stafford County on a farm, her uncle farmed and her dad managed the local co-op.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO