Take a look at these homes on the Marshfield market now

(Marshfield, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

613 N Cedar Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Set on a corner lot this 3 bed 1 bath house is ready for a new owner to make it home. Vinyl siding and updated windows make it help make it more maintenance free leaving you time to enjoy your new home. Main level features living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and 1 bedroom. Upstairs you will find 2 pass thru bedrooms with fresh paint and new flooring. Detached 2 car garage is a plus. Don't miss out on this sweet gem of a home. Call today!

For open house information, contact JOEL LUTTROPP, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

823 Western Street, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,900 | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1894

YESTERDAY MEETS TODAY!!! Charming renovated 1.5 story located on the west side of Marshfield. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with a new 24 x 26 heated garage and just located blocks from medical complex, schools and shopping. Many updates include: Windows, siding, metal roof, updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, hot water heat system, fenced in backyard with a doggie door from inside the garage, main floor laundry, main floor bedroom, 200 amp service, beautiful hardwood floors. A home warranty-included. LOOK NO FURTHER , you just found your new home! $164,900.00

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

911 N Maple Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1910

DO YOUR THING! Endless potential in this 2-3 BR, 1 BA home located on a quiet street. Kitchen/dinette, dining room, or office, and living room all located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2-3 BR and1 BA. Newer detached 2 car garage. Updated 200 amp. Close to shopping and medical complex. A little TLC will go a long way! Currently rented for $750/mo.

For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

905 S Cherry Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in None

Say Hello to homeownership in this VERY affordable 3 -4 bdrm (one is a walk through) 2 bath home! Great square footage featuring a large kitchen, dining room with bay window, updated baths, central air and all appliances are included! Two car detached garage with alley entrance and a great yard make this package complete!

For open house information, contact JULIE JOHNSRUD, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225