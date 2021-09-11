CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale-curious? These homes are on the market

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 6 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V76cz_0btD1nwP00

9835 Ashland Hills, Wilmer, 36587

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a split bedroom, open-concept with new vinyl plank flooring throughout. The Master Suite has bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Beautiful cabinets in kitchen with stainless appliances. Breakfast area opens up to a spacious den with fireplace and recessed lighting. Sizable laundry room that leads to a double garage. Back yard is fenced with double gates.

For open house information, contact Heather Chestang, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-344-5925

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-651535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ukp8_0btD1nwP00

8008 Tanner Williams Rd, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1984

HURLEY - EAST CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT! PEACEFUL SETTING AND LOCATION TO COME HOME TO. ACCESS TO YOUR HOME IS FROM AN INVITING & BREATHTAKING TREE LINED DRIVE. HOME IS ON 1.33 ACRES WITH OUTDOOR LIVING AREA OVERLOOKING NEIGHBOR'S POND. THIS 2,400 SQ FT HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FAMILY RM / KITCHEN , LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, LAUNDRY RM AND HALF BATH. LARGE BEDROOMS W JACK & JILL BATH. MASTER BR FEATURES 3 WALK IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE CARPORT, 20 x 20 SHOP 20 X 12 WORK AREA. LARGE LIVE OAKS AND AZALEAS PROVIDE A TRANQUIL SETTING..

For open house information, contact Betty Cobb, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-379018)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6sL1_0btD1nwP00

167 Sunset Dr, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute as a button! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot provides adequate space with 1425 SF of living space. Features large living and dining rooms, granite countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring and outside storage shed. The home has been well maintained throughout the years, updated and is waiting for its new owner! Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood and close to schools and shopping!

For open house information, contact Nicole Harvey, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-378680)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7HCR_0btD1nwP00

1910 Homestead, Wilmer, 36587

4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,329 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Seller will entertain offers between $309,000-329,000. Welcome to this beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in cute community of Tanner Williams. This home sits on a little over 2 acres, has new quartz countertops, new flooring, freshly painted interior and out, new roof, and a storage shed in the back. The kitchen is open to your large family room and makes a great space for entertaining family and friends. If move in ready is what you are looking for this home is perfect for you. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Chelsey Smith, IXL REAL ESTATE LLC at 251-265-1230

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-655226)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Lucedale, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Recessed Lighting#Laundry Room#Living Space#Coldwell Banker Smith#Ixl Real Estate Llc
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
113
Followers
398
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy