Lucedale-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9835 Ashland Hills, Wilmer, 36587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a split bedroom, open-concept with new vinyl plank flooring throughout. The Master Suite has bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, and a large walk-in closet. Beautiful cabinets in kitchen with stainless appliances. Breakfast area opens up to a spacious den with fireplace and recessed lighting. Sizable laundry room that leads to a double garage. Back yard is fenced with double gates.

For open house information, contact Heather Chestang, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-344-5925

8008 Tanner Williams Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1984

HURLEY - EAST CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT! PEACEFUL SETTING AND LOCATION TO COME HOME TO. ACCESS TO YOUR HOME IS FROM AN INVITING & BREATHTAKING TREE LINED DRIVE. HOME IS ON 1.33 ACRES WITH OUTDOOR LIVING AREA OVERLOOKING NEIGHBOR'S POND. THIS 2,400 SQ FT HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FAMILY RM / KITCHEN , LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, LAUNDRY RM AND HALF BATH. LARGE BEDROOMS W JACK & JILL BATH. MASTER BR FEATURES 3 WALK IN CLOSETS, DOUBLE CARPORT, 20 x 20 SHOP 20 X 12 WORK AREA. LARGE LIVE OAKS AND AZALEAS PROVIDE A TRANQUIL SETTING..

For open house information, contact Betty Cobb, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

167 Sunset Dr, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute as a button! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot provides adequate space with 1425 SF of living space. Features large living and dining rooms, granite countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile flooring and outside storage shed. The home has been well maintained throughout the years, updated and is waiting for its new owner! Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood and close to schools and shopping!

For open house information, contact Nicole Harvey, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

1910 Homestead, Wilmer, 36587 4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,329 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Seller will entertain offers between $309,000-329,000. Welcome to this beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in cute community of Tanner Williams. This home sits on a little over 2 acres, has new quartz countertops, new flooring, freshly painted interior and out, new roof, and a storage shed in the back. The kitchen is open to your large family room and makes a great space for entertaining family and friends. If move in ready is what you are looking for this home is perfect for you. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Chelsey Smith, IXL REAL ESTATE LLC at 251-265-1230