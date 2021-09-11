Take a look at these homes on the market in Keene

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

198 South Road, Sullivan, 03445 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1988

PRICE REDUCTION-Sullivan, NH. A picturesque one acre lot that is mostly level. This 1988 Mobile Home is in an estate and is waiting to be rejuvenated for occupancy after a lonely existence. The heating and water are working, electrical is on; just waiting for a new owner to restore back to a more acceptable condition for YEAR-ROUND OR SEASONAL LIVING; septic life is limited. Dug well has sediment. There is a spacious garage with remote door, (12x24), with storage overhead. An area for sitting, just needs the screening. A storage shed, (12x10), sits towards the back of the lot. This home has a shallow well that is hooked up and another one inside the old well house behind the home. This home was only lived in during the summer months, no insulating under the home was done that executor knows about. The sale of this home is AS IS -REFURBISH OR REPLACE -YOUR CHOICE-THE GARAGE and STORAGE SHED appear to be in AVERAGE CONDITION

27 Mill Pond Road, Nelson, 03457 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Duplex | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this quintessential New England village nestled in the historical community of Munsonville, the heart of Nelson. Situated on +/- .96 acres you will find a new condo association totaling 5 cottages with +/- 63 feet of shared sandy water frontage on pristine Granite Lake! 3 of the 5 cottages will be new construction, including this customizable 2-bedroom home, with two additional bonus rooms. Unit 1 (existing home) is for sale and is referenced by MLS #4870091. New construction duplex units 2&3 are also for sale and referenced by MLS #’s 4873569 and 4873566 . All units could be purchased together. This association has 5 dock sides, one for every condo owner. Enjoy easy living & an active lifestyle on this 233-acre body of water; kayaking, water skiing, canoeing, motorboating, fishing, swimming, snowshoeing, skiing, & much more. Although the property is tucked away, it is conveniently located close to Route 9, making it a quick 15 min commute to Keene, and approx. 1.75 hours to Boston, MA. Come discover lake life on Granite Lake! Subject to final approvals/permits.

121 Davis Street, Keene, 03431 5 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in 1853

Fabulous opportunity to purchase an investment property completely rented until 05/15/22. This is a 5 Bedroom 1.5 bath on an oversized lot within walking distance to Keene State College and to Main Street. With this oversize lot you could construct a second residence on the property without obtaining any variances. The property currently is eligible for SEED development until the end of August. Monthly rent is currently $2,960 per month with utilities included with a $4,500 annual cap on the utilities. This is a prime opportunity for incredible potential to make this property even more that what it is currently! Detached Garage is used for storage only. Delayed showings: Showings start 07/21/21. Notice needed. Tenants in place.

34 Fowler Street, Keene, 03431 5 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious and lovely 2,212 sf, 5 BR, 1.5 BA single-family home on quiet side street in residential neighborhood. 1910 New Englander with charming bullseye moldings, wide pine floors, bay window, front and rear staircases, copious closet space! Easy walk to downtown, bike trail, Co-op, Robin Hood Park/Pool and Carpenter Field. Home features a delightful three-season porch, fenced-in yard, first floor laundry, numerous improvements, plenty of off-street parking, patio, lots of perennials, and a large two-stall barn/garage. Seller offers $5,000 back to buyer at closing with acceptable offer for closing costs, updates, etc. Seller will pay buyer representative fee of 3%. Owner/occupant is a licensed (inactive) NH real estate salesperson.

