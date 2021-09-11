CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Keene

Keene Times
Keene Times
 6 days ago

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R25fS_0btD1jPV00

198 South Road, Sullivan, 03445

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1988

PRICE REDUCTION-Sullivan, NH. A picturesque one acre lot that is mostly level. This 1988 Mobile Home is in an estate and is waiting to be rejuvenated for occupancy after a lonely existence. The heating and water are working, electrical is on; just waiting for a new owner to restore back to a more acceptable condition for YEAR-ROUND OR SEASONAL LIVING; septic life is limited. Dug well has sediment. There is a spacious garage with remote door, (12x24), with storage overhead. An area for sitting, just needs the screening. A storage shed, (12x10), sits towards the back of the lot. This home has a shallow well that is hooked up and another one inside the old well house behind the home. This home was only lived in during the summer months, no insulating under the home was done that executor knows about. The sale of this home is AS IS -REFURBISH OR REPLACE -YOUR CHOICE-THE GARAGE and STORAGE SHED appear to be in AVERAGE CONDITION

For open house information, contact Kathryn Wichland, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148181047)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZ9s3_0btD1jPV00

27 Mill Pond Road, Nelson, 03457

2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Duplex | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this quintessential New England village nestled in the historical community of Munsonville, the heart of Nelson. Situated on +/- .96 acres you will find a new condo association totaling 5 cottages with +/- 63 feet of shared sandy water frontage on pristine Granite Lake! 3 of the 5 cottages will be new construction, including this customizable 2-bedroom home, with two additional bonus rooms. Unit 1 (existing home) is for sale and is referenced by MLS #4870091. New construction duplex units 2&3 are also for sale and referenced by MLS #’s 4873569 and 4873566 . All units could be purchased together. This association has 5 dock sides, one for every condo owner. Enjoy easy living & an active lifestyle on this 233-acre body of water; kayaking, water skiing, canoeing, motorboating, fishing, swimming, snowshoeing, skiing, & much more. Although the property is tucked away, it is conveniently located close to Route 9, making it a quick 15 min commute to Keene, and approx. 1.75 hours to Boston, MA. Come discover lake life on Granite Lake! Subject to final approvals/permits.

For open house information, contact Abby Fino, Bean Group / Peterborough at 800-450-7784

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4873564)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNmK0_0btD1jPV00

121 Davis Street, Keene, 03431

5 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in 1853

Fabulous opportunity to purchase an investment property completely rented until 05/15/22. This is a 5 Bedroom 1.5 bath on an oversized lot within walking distance to Keene State College and to Main Street. With this oversize lot you could construct a second residence on the property without obtaining any variances. The property currently is eligible for SEED development until the end of August. Monthly rent is currently $2,960 per month with utilities included with a $4,500 annual cap on the utilities. This is a prime opportunity for incredible potential to make this property even more that what it is currently! Detached Garage is used for storage only. Delayed showings: Showings start 07/21/21. Notice needed. Tenants in place.

For open house information, contact Robin Smith, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4872924)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8eYZ_0btD1jPV00

34 Fowler Street, Keene, 03431

5 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious and lovely 2,212 sf, 5 BR, 1.5 BA single-family home on quiet side street in residential neighborhood. 1910 New Englander with charming bullseye moldings, wide pine floors, bay window, front and rear staircases, copious closet space! Easy walk to downtown, bike trail, Co-op, Robin Hood Park/Pool and Carpenter Field. Home features a delightful three-season porch, fenced-in yard, first floor laundry, numerous improvements, plenty of off-street parking, patio, lots of perennials, and a large two-stall barn/garage. Seller offers $5,000 back to buyer at closing with acceptable offer for closing costs, updates, etc. Seller will pay buyer representative fee of 3%. Owner/occupant is a licensed (inactive) NH real estate salesperson.

For open house information, contact Jason Saphire, www.EntryOnly.com at 877-249-5478

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4875263)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keene, NH
Business
City
Keene, NH
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Water Skiing#Nh#Bean Group Peterborough#Keene State College#Ba#Co Op
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
79
Followers
492
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy