Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

(Athens, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

545 Co Rd 571, Englewood, 37329 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Handyman Special on this all brick 3 BR, 2 bath home located on .81 acres on a beautiful private lot! With a little love, this gem could be a showcase home! Located on a large corner lot and in a country setting, this jewel is priced way below market value! Priced at only $199K-it will be very difficult for you to find an brick home located on almost an acre of land at only $104 sq ft in this market! Hurry on this one!

3139 Sanders Road, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,181 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Completely remodeled home right outside the city limits of Athens. This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus a bonus space with a full bathroom in the basement. The home has all new electrical, plumbing, HVAC system, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Do not miss the opportunity to check out this home. Call today for your private showing!

180 County Road 253, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,392 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This beautiful well maintained house is a MUST see! Talk about location! You are just minutes from I75 and right in between Knoxville and Chattanooga. Come relax by the pool on the hot summer days, or in the Hot Tub during the cool nights and during winter. Or just relax on one of the many porches. This house has plenty of space! The Master is on the main level, the upstairs has its own family area, with extra large bedrooms. And the basement is finished with even more space for everything you may need!

208 County Road 146, Riceville, 37370 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Large Family size home. Well maintained with lots of upgrades such as plantation shutters. On 2 lots . Large eat-in kitchen walks out to screened in porch and out onto Huge composite deck that surrounds pool . 3 bedrooms on main level , finished area in basement could be 4th bedroom , family room, and could even add a kitchen area for a mother-in- law suite. Private entrance into basement living area On a well, but city water available .Home has 2 septics, one for main level and one for basement. Lots of storage space and closets. Very private back yard is enormous and level. Workshop of about 1500 sq ft for about any use one would want, mechanic shop, cabinet business, woodworking, etc. One side of workshop has extended height that could easily be finished for more usable space. This home needs nothing but a family to enjoy what it offers.

