Take a look at these homes for sale in Troy

(Troy, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

102 Youngblood Dr, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brick New Construction Home On Approx 4.5 Acres In Town. Home Consists Of 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With A Flex Room That Could Be Used As An Additional Bedroom Or Home Office. Also Includes Bonus Room Above The 2 Car Garage. Home Features Granite Countertops,Lvp Flooring,Vaulted Ceiling In Living Room,10' Ceilings In Master Suite,And Kitchen Appliances.,Home Will Have White Shaker Style Cabinets,Tile Shower In Master,Soaking Tub,Brush Nickel Fixtures,And A Covered Back Porch. Owner Is A Licensed Real Estate Broker.

203 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 3 Baths | $326,750 | 2,614 Square Feet | Built in None

With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 3 bath floorplan with a bonus room won't disappoint! The Savannah delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and a generous walk in closet. Three more large bedrooms complete this plan along with a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an entertainment area or guest room with its attached full bathroom. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,199 | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.

20 Cr 3349, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home On 0.5 Corner Lot! Roof Is 1 Year Old! Separate Storage Building! Don't Let This Home Get Away,It Won't Last Long!

