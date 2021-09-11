CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Troy

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 6 days ago

(Troy, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRdEB_0btD1he300

102 Youngblood Dr, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brick New Construction Home On Approx 4.5 Acres In Town. Home Consists Of 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With A Flex Room That Could Be Used As An Additional Bedroom Or Home Office. Also Includes Bonus Room Above The 2 Car Garage. Home Features Granite Countertops,Lvp Flooring,Vaulted Ceiling In Living Room,10' Ceilings In Master Suite,And Kitchen Appliances.,Home Will Have White Shaker Style Cabinets,Tile Shower In Master,Soaking Tub,Brush Nickel Fixtures,And A Covered Back Porch. Owner Is A Licensed Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact Anthony Kilpatrick, Cedar II Realty at 334-372-7958

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23726)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmJtc_0btD1he300

203 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $326,750 | 2,614 Square Feet | Built in None

With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 3 bath floorplan with a bonus room won't disappoint! The Savannah delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and a generous walk in closet. Three more large bedrooms complete this plan along with a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an entertainment area or guest room with its attached full bathroom. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6009-156-6009-80407-120941)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmH9V_0btD1he300

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,199 | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6009-156-6009-80402)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bACFE_0btD1he300

20 Cr 3349, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Home On 0.5 Corner Lot! Roof Is 1 Year Old! Separate Storage Building! Don't Let This Home Get Away,It Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Janet Jones, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23886)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Broker#Home Office#Lvp Flooring#Kitchen Appliances#Brush Nickel Fixtures#Cedar Ii Realty
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
123
Followers
447
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy