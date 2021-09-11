CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Check out these homes for sale in Abingdon now

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 6 days ago

(Abingdon, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abingdon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utKBW_0btD1glK00

19407 Bethel Road, Abingdon, 24211

4 Beds 9 Baths | $775,000 | 23,172 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here is your opportunity to make a great investment! Prime location and close to Abingdon Winery at Alvarado, South Holston Lake, Damascus & Creeper Trail. Packed with many opportunities, this property has lots to offer such as: Large auditorium / event area for possible events or parties, 3 furnished living areas each with a kitchen, basement has 3 "bonus rooms" with full bath, Kitchen, Laundry & outside entrance. Large caf & cooking/prepping area that seats 35. the left side of the building serves as the Antique / Workshop. Outside you will see a restructured roof that cost over $100K, plenty of parking space and a great neighborhood / views. Tons of history flows through the building as use has changed over the years. Famous artist such as Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Doyle Lawson and others held packed events here in the past. Almost all furnishings will convey, buyer / Buyers agent to verify with listing agent. The possibilities are endless with this property so schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Canaan Heath, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78428)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ME5BM_0btD1glK00

19652 Mccray Dr., Abingdon, 24211

5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,856 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOOKING for a large home with plenty of indoor and outdoor space in a well established and maintained neighborhood? Home sits on two mostly level lots with mature landscaping, lovely bricked patios and walks. It has 5 bedrooms with lots of closet space, 3 1/2 baths, den, and a large family room with wet bar and custom built-ins, . There are a 2 car garage, a 4 car carport, and an impressive inground 20 x 40 pool with a great covered pavilion, and a pond with pergola for your family and friends relaxation and entertaining. Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Jason Harris, The Mahaffey Agency at 276-628-5003

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79314)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHqXy_0btD1glK00

459 Career Tech Drive, Lebanon, 24266

2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Looking for a space with accessibility and potential? Then take a look at 459 Career Tech Dr. This 2 bed, 2 bath home sits on over half an acre of level land with fiber optic internet and quick access to US-19. Live in the well-maintained single-wide while you build your dream home or pick this up as your newest investment property for a rental. The property also has public water and public sewer and features a large master suite, two porches with plenty of parking space, and room for a garden. The central heat unit is only two years old and the washer and dryer will convey with the property. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact DALENA ADAMS, CENTURY 21 LEGACY at 423-282-1885

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9927965)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMISa_0btD1glK00

28318 Robindale Rd, Meadowview, 24361

5 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Cabin | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mini Farm has 9.9 Acres, a Hemlock Cedar Log Cabin with a rocked foundation, 5 bedrooms (2 having an en suite), a total of 4 full baths, lots of storage with a full walk-up 360 sqft floored attic, an unfinished basement plus a 2 car garage. The home is a one owner home that was custom built by the seller. You will find it offers privacy, but also convenience by being within minutes of I-81, Abingdon, shopping, dining and hospital. The center HUB of the home is the large open area that pulls the great room, dining area and spacious kitchen all together. Here are a "few" other features (please see LIST under MLS Utilities attachment). Large spacious rooms with a Mother-in-law suite option that has a kitchen, den & private entrance on one end of the home...or might this be your new MASTER? New in 2021: metal roof, HVAC, S/S appliances for kit.#1, paint throughout, hardwood floors (new or refinished), new carpet in 4 of the 5 bedrooms, and all new interior and exterior doors.

For open house information, contact Pam Patrick, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79585)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doyle Lawson
Person
Doc Watson
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
211
Followers
488
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy