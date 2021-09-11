Check out these homes for sale in Abingdon now

(Abingdon, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abingdon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

19407 Bethel Road, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 9 Baths | $775,000 | 23,172 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Here is your opportunity to make a great investment! Prime location and close to Abingdon Winery at Alvarado, South Holston Lake, Damascus & Creeper Trail. Packed with many opportunities, this property has lots to offer such as: Large auditorium / event area for possible events or parties, 3 furnished living areas each with a kitchen, basement has 3 "bonus rooms" with full bath, Kitchen, Laundry & outside entrance. Large caf & cooking/prepping area that seats 35. the left side of the building serves as the Antique / Workshop. Outside you will see a restructured roof that cost over $100K, plenty of parking space and a great neighborhood / views. Tons of history flows through the building as use has changed over the years. Famous artist such as Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Doyle Lawson and others held packed events here in the past. Almost all furnishings will convey, buyer / Buyers agent to verify with listing agent. The possibilities are endless with this property so schedule a showing!

19652 Mccray Dr., Abingdon, 24211 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,856 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOOKING for a large home with plenty of indoor and outdoor space in a well established and maintained neighborhood? Home sits on two mostly level lots with mature landscaping, lovely bricked patios and walks. It has 5 bedrooms with lots of closet space, 3 1/2 baths, den, and a large family room with wet bar and custom built-ins, . There are a 2 car garage, a 4 car carport, and an impressive inground 20 x 40 pool with a great covered pavilion, and a pond with pergola for your family and friends relaxation and entertaining. Make your appointment today!

459 Career Tech Drive, Lebanon, 24266 2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Looking for a space with accessibility and potential? Then take a look at 459 Career Tech Dr. This 2 bed, 2 bath home sits on over half an acre of level land with fiber optic internet and quick access to US-19. Live in the well-maintained single-wide while you build your dream home or pick this up as your newest investment property for a rental. The property also has public water and public sewer and features a large master suite, two porches with plenty of parking space, and room for a garden. The central heat unit is only two years old and the washer and dryer will convey with the property. Come take a look today!

28318 Robindale Rd, Meadowview, 24361 5 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Cabin | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mini Farm has 9.9 Acres, a Hemlock Cedar Log Cabin with a rocked foundation, 5 bedrooms (2 having an en suite), a total of 4 full baths, lots of storage with a full walk-up 360 sqft floored attic, an unfinished basement plus a 2 car garage. The home is a one owner home that was custom built by the seller. You will find it offers privacy, but also convenience by being within minutes of I-81, Abingdon, shopping, dining and hospital. The center HUB of the home is the large open area that pulls the great room, dining area and spacious kitchen all together. Here are a "few" other features (please see LIST under MLS Utilities attachment). Large spacious rooms with a Mother-in-law suite option that has a kitchen, den & private entrance on one end of the home...or might this be your new MASTER? New in 2021: metal roof, HVAC, S/S appliances for kit.#1, paint throughout, hardwood floors (new or refinished), new carpet in 4 of the 5 bedrooms, and all new interior and exterior doors.

