Greenwood, MS

On the hunt for a home in Greenwood? These houses are on the market

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 6 days ago

(Greenwood, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqkLG_0btD1fsb00

1594 Ivory Lane, Greenwood, 38930

1 Bed 1 Bath | $426,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turnkey Cattle Ranch and beautiful red Barn with 1 br/1.5 bath apartment on 61.3 acres, cross fenced with a cattle, steel cattle catch pen, tools, powder river squeeze shoot, horse trailer, cattle trailer, box blade, 4 wheeler, a harrow, 1000 gal. steel water trough, electric fence on conservation site. The property has a Conservation Stewardship Program contract through 2022 and approx. $20,000 remaining and renewable. Live in the apartment while you build your home or enjoy for recreation!

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-8306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cryem_0btD1fsb00

5607 County Road 145, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 4 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Unique home, custom built and located on 3.2 ac+/- with Yazoo River frontage and an adorable treehouse.This home features: protected antique front door, open Kitchen and Den with wood burning fireplace, gorgeous living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors., glassed garden room, swimming pool and You feel as if you are miles from anyone, but only 4 miles to town. Wonderful private setting on the Yazoo River. Listen to the birds chirp and watch a beautiful Delta sunset over cotton fields across the street.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9853)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFpFN_0btD1fsb00

305 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Mother-In-Law or Apartment! This BRICK 3 bedroom 2 bath home is VERY spacious! This home features a large family room, nice dining room, kitchen with a breakfast room, great bedrooms and separate 1 bedroom, ,bath, ,kitchen, ,den Mother-in-law or apartment that would be great for EXTRA INCOME!!

For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9668)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENCO7_0btD1fsb00

514 Bell Avenue, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large older home with lots of character,hardwood floors, and in great neighborhood. Good for investor or first time home buyer.

For open house information, contact Nancy Candy, Daves Realty LLC at 662-455-7075

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9592)

