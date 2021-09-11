CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

On the hunt for a home in Sonora? These houses are on the market

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 6 days ago

(Sonora, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sonora will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11d7FH_0btD1ezs00

17769 Winterhaven Road, Twain Harte, 95383

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Lovely home nestled in the charming town of Twain Harte. Seller was an artist and some of her beautiful artwork is painted on the walls. This is a home that was filled with a lot of love and memories. Come make some of your own. There is a chair lift in the garage that takes you up to the main floor.

For open house information, contact Maureen Riggen, Rw Classic Foothill Properties at 209-772-3501

Copyright © 2021 Calaveras County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARCA-2004755)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYy1j_0btD1ezs00

17058 Broken Pine Rd, Sonora, 95370

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1982

SINGLE LEVEL in the Cedar Ridge Ranches. This well shaded home sits in the sweet elevation of 4000' providing cooler summers and enjoyable snowy winters. A nearby ditch trail is right around the corner where residents enjoy walking and fishing. A level circular driveway provides easy access to the home as well as great parking. Just a few steps down and you will be on the deck which stretches from the front to the back. The interior of the home offers an open living room and dining room area with a built-in hutch. The galley style remodeled kitchen is complete with a built in desk, ample cabinets, granite counters and the perfect garden window. The multi-purpose hallway offers a laundry setup and additional storage. All the bedrooms and bathrooms are down the hall with the master suite offering ample closet space. BONUS WORKSHOP below the home spanning nearly the entire size of the home. Concrete flooring makes this space ideal for storage or a place to tinker. Come retreat to this cozy setting!

For open house information, contact Kayla Njirich-Weldon, KW Sierra Foothills at 209-694-8077

Copyright © 2021 Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCARCA-20211575)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322qqB_0btD1ezs00

150 Lower Sunset Dr, Sonora, 95370

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1989

LOCATION! This home is located walking distance from downtown Sonora. You can't be that! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home can be your home today! So many upgrades to include: New roof, new gutters with gutter guards, leveled out part in the backyard with a sitting area, dishwasher, fridge, both bathrooms have been updated with new paint, mirrors, and toilets. But things you can still make your own.

For open house information, contact Staci Braga, EXIT Realty Consultants Manteca at 209-823-1234

Copyright © 2021 Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCARCA-20211677)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TamBj_0btD1ezs00

18217 9Th Avenue, Jamestown, 95327

3 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW 1 LEVEL GOREOUS HOME, LEVEL ENTRY, LEVEL GARAGE, LEVEL PARKING, LEVEL, LEVEL, LEVEL. GREAT FOR SENIORS OR PARENTS NOT WANTING STAIRS OR HILLS. INVESTORS, THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL MARKET!!! BRAND NEW HOME GETTING STARTED. ALREADY HAVE PLANS. NO HOA OR CCR'S! GREAT LARGE BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN AND OPEN LIVING AREAS. MAKE AN OFFER NOW AND GET TO CHOSE ITEMS AND COLORS WITHIN ALLOWANCES. FRONT LANDSCAPING ALLOWANCE INCLUDED WITH DRIPS. EVERYTHING NEW, 1 YEAR FREE BUILDER'S WARRANTY INCLUDED. BELOW THE SNOW, COUPLE MILES TO SONORA, WAL MART, STAPLES AND MORE! 3 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN JAMESTOWN WITH SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WINE TASTING, GALLERIES, AND LOT'S OF FUN AND HISTORY! WORK REMOTELY OR RETIRE SWEETLY. JOIN THE OL'GRANDPAS ARGUING OVER WHO CAUGHT THE BIGGEST FISH! NEAR SPORTS ALL YEAR ROUND! COME AND LIVE IN YOUR VACATION! YOU MIGHT WANT TO TAKE THE KIDS GOLD PANNING! COME TODAY AND WE CAN DO A TOUR AND WRITE UP AN OFFER! One photo shows two neighboring finished homes. Approximate plans, specifications, allowances and pricing may change prior to an accepted offer. Subject home shows a bare lot at this moment.

For open house information, contact Daisy Voigt, Realty World Wilson at 209-984-0888

Copyright © 2021 Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCARCA-20210489)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Jamestown, CA
Sonora, CA
Real Estate
Sonora, CA
Business
City
Twain Harte, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Fish#Kw Sierra Foothills#Ccr S#Wal Mart#Realty World Wilson
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
95
Followers
420
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy