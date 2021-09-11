On the hunt for a home in Sonora? These houses are on the market

(Sonora, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sonora will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17769 Winterhaven Road, Twain Harte, 95383 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Lovely home nestled in the charming town of Twain Harte. Seller was an artist and some of her beautiful artwork is painted on the walls. This is a home that was filled with a lot of love and memories. Come make some of your own. There is a chair lift in the garage that takes you up to the main floor.

17058 Broken Pine Rd, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1982

SINGLE LEVEL in the Cedar Ridge Ranches. This well shaded home sits in the sweet elevation of 4000' providing cooler summers and enjoyable snowy winters. A nearby ditch trail is right around the corner where residents enjoy walking and fishing. A level circular driveway provides easy access to the home as well as great parking. Just a few steps down and you will be on the deck which stretches from the front to the back. The interior of the home offers an open living room and dining room area with a built-in hutch. The galley style remodeled kitchen is complete with a built in desk, ample cabinets, granite counters and the perfect garden window. The multi-purpose hallway offers a laundry setup and additional storage. All the bedrooms and bathrooms are down the hall with the master suite offering ample closet space. BONUS WORKSHOP below the home spanning nearly the entire size of the home. Concrete flooring makes this space ideal for storage or a place to tinker. Come retreat to this cozy setting!

150 Lower Sunset Dr, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1989

LOCATION! This home is located walking distance from downtown Sonora. You can't be that! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home can be your home today! So many upgrades to include: New roof, new gutters with gutter guards, leveled out part in the backyard with a sitting area, dishwasher, fridge, both bathrooms have been updated with new paint, mirrors, and toilets. But things you can still make your own.

18217 9Th Avenue, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW 1 LEVEL GOREOUS HOME, LEVEL ENTRY, LEVEL GARAGE, LEVEL PARKING, LEVEL, LEVEL, LEVEL. GREAT FOR SENIORS OR PARENTS NOT WANTING STAIRS OR HILLS. INVESTORS, THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL MARKET!!! BRAND NEW HOME GETTING STARTED. ALREADY HAVE PLANS. NO HOA OR CCR'S! GREAT LARGE BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN AND OPEN LIVING AREAS. MAKE AN OFFER NOW AND GET TO CHOSE ITEMS AND COLORS WITHIN ALLOWANCES. FRONT LANDSCAPING ALLOWANCE INCLUDED WITH DRIPS. EVERYTHING NEW, 1 YEAR FREE BUILDER'S WARRANTY INCLUDED. BELOW THE SNOW, COUPLE MILES TO SONORA, WAL MART, STAPLES AND MORE! 3 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN JAMESTOWN WITH SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WINE TASTING, GALLERIES, AND LOT'S OF FUN AND HISTORY! WORK REMOTELY OR RETIRE SWEETLY. JOIN THE OL'GRANDPAS ARGUING OVER WHO CAUGHT THE BIGGEST FISH! NEAR SPORTS ALL YEAR ROUND! COME AND LIVE IN YOUR VACATION! YOU MIGHT WANT TO TAKE THE KIDS GOLD PANNING! COME TODAY AND WE CAN DO A TOUR AND WRITE UP AN OFFER! One photo shows two neighboring finished homes. Approximate plans, specifications, allowances and pricing may change prior to an accepted offer. Subject home shows a bare lot at this moment.

