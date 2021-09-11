CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

House hunt Gallup: See what’s on the market now

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 6 days ago

(Gallup, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gallup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2V0b_0btD1d7900

702 Stagecoach Road, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Price Improved!Welcome to this READY to move-in 3-bedroom home with possible 4th bedroom or a hobby room. It has plenty of space for everyone in the family and many storage cabinets.Enjoy the spacious extended primary bedroom with his and hers closets.Stay cool during Summer with its refrigerated air-conditioner. Spacious backyard has a working or storage/or a he/she shed. Enjoy the covered porch ready for entertainment & relaxation. Possible access to the backyard and another parking spaces for your toys. Roof was replaced in August 2021 except on the sunroom. Come & See for yourself! An hour notice is appreciated before showing and wait for the confirmation before showing.

For open house information, contact Maria Gloria S Watts, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-996279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vuw07_0btD1d7900

3733 Ciniza Drive, Gallup, 87301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Split-level home on large lot with view of Pyramid Rock and Hogs Back Rock. 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, dining area, living room, conservatory. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, huge family room, and laundry. Huge backyard with deck, mature organic garden designed by a NM Master gardener, and multiple flower beds, . Outdoor storage building. Backyard access with room for an RV. Rain water collection system (1000 gallon tank). Easy access to hiking and mountain bike trails just minutes away.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Rose, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-995235)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guGfr_0btD1d7900

811 S 6Th Street, Gallup, 87301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice house with 2 bedrooms and bath with Basement. Basement has bathroom and laundry hookups. Property is sold with lots a joining it. Great workshop 25'x25', ideal for a home business. Back yard access for RVs or heavy trucks. Nice two car garage and lots of possibilities. Don't miss out on this one.

For open house information, contact Jason B Taylor, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-892-1000

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-996626)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Gallup, NM
City
House, NM
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Rain Water#Come See#Upper Level#Exp Realty Llc#Basement#Coldwell Banker Legacy
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
150
Followers
362
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy