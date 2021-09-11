Check out these homes for sale in Sequim now

(Sequim, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sequim. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21 Craftsman Court, Sequim, 98382 4 Beds 4 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 2004

One of the largest homes in The Cottages with lots of perks. Stainless steel appliances (gas cooktop), granite counters, like-new large washer/dryer, propane fireplace in living room, full baths on each floor, 494 sq ft storage area in basement, views of the Strait & of mountains, & lease available for a 2nd 1-car garage. Clean, vacant and move-in-ready! Easy outdoor maintenance with lawn service (included in HOA fee) a plus for owners who travel for extended periods. Just minutes from downtown.

40 Heron Way, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Condominium | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Wonderful 2 BR, 2 bath Sequim Condo, with office, rear patio and attached, finished double garage! Close to everything that Sunny Sequim has to offer! At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Exterior maintenance of building and grounds taken care of by the HOA.

22 Hosler Drive, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,708 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Rare 5-acre, 180-degree sweeping saltwater view, newer home and ADU. Single level living w/2 master suites, office, chef’s kitchen w/60" gas range and oversized island. Large multigenerational or income 1bd/1bth ADU. Spectacular water view from nearly every room! Dedicated RV parking w/hookups, oversized garage/shop, chicken coop, outbuildings and garden. Entertainers dream w/movie theater, rec room, BBQ pavilion, large deck, shuffleboard and much more. Nestled in the mountains yet 3mi to town.

21 Marlo Loop, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home under construction minutes to Sequim shopping and medical facilities in a neighborhood of newer custom homes. Single-level open floor plan by North Pointe Construction with features including a ductless heat pump, quartz countertops, propane fireplace, 9' ceilings, tile walk in shower with bench in master, white cabinetry, LED lighting & more! 2-10 home warranty included! Estimated completion is November 2021. Photos are of a finished home with a different floor plan by the same builder.

