Dickson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dickson, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dickson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

224 Old Columbia Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nestled beneath the dogwoods this ranch style house on large corner lot is ready for you to add your touches and make it your home. Large Detached Garage and portable carport remain as well as refrigerator and washer and dryer. So many trees and flowers is a nature lover's dream. The covered patio in back is great spot to enjoy the lazy summer days and converted garage make the den a spacious family area or the man cave you dream of!

102 Skyline Drive, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Schedule your showings for this gorgeous home built in 2019! This home is waiting for it's new owner! You will not be disappointed with the craftsmanship of this home! The home features upgraded Spencer Mill cabinets, HICKORY hardwood floors, granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash, stainless steel appliances, massive deck, and so much more! It is also USDA eligible!

1026 Garton Rd, Burns, 37029 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1985

LOCATION, LOCATION! Roof 2 yrs old, Completely remodeled!! New Floors, Windows, Paint, Fixtures, Tile, Granite counter tops, Hardware and much much more! Finished garage, storage shed, large lot! Buyer/Buyers agent to verify all pertinent information.

1130 Garners Creek Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Charming ranch-style home in the country! This three bed, two bath home brings all the peace that comes with country-living. Some renovations have begun throughout the home such as new floors, shower/tub, and fresh paint. 8x8 shed and attached 18x9 greenhouse to be included with sale of home. Also has a front porch and a back wooden deck that extends to the length of the home! Home to be sold AS-IS.

