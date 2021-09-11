Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gainesville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1210 S Clements, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Adorable brick home, perfect for a starter home, downsizing, rental or just to have a cozy space of your own. Good sized back yard. Don't miss out of this wonderful little home! All appliances included.

3724 County Road 211, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Farm | 3,371 Square Feet | Built in 2013

UNIQUE ONE OF A KIND home surrounded by beautiful mature Oaks just East of Lake Kiowa and located within an hour of DFW! Bring your 4 legged friends and enjoy the serenity of country living at it's finest! The seller is a custom builder and designed this home to his perfection! 8 ft doors, 12 ft ceiling in the living room! The main house features 2 large bedrooms and 2 large baths with plenty of space to convert at least 1 or 2 more bedrooms. The adjoining apartment features 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 large bath. *Tons of storage*Murphy bed in the spare bedroom of main home*Bamboo flooring*Stocked pond*Electric gate* Apartment is an ideal Mother in Law suite or could be continued leased out as a nice rental.

1523 Truelove Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information

1207 Moss Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2009

