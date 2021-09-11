CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYuEx_0btD1ZX700

1210 S Clements, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Adorable brick home, perfect for a starter home, downsizing, rental or just to have a cozy space of your own. Good sized back yard. Don't miss out of this wonderful little home! All appliances included.

For open house information, contact Kelly Bob Bayer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14644245)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VJmD_0btD1ZX700

3724 County Road 211, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Farm | 3,371 Square Feet | Built in 2013

UNIQUE ONE OF A KIND home surrounded by beautiful mature Oaks just East of Lake Kiowa and located within an hour of DFW! Bring your 4 legged friends and enjoy the serenity of country living at it's finest! The seller is a custom builder and designed this home to his perfection! 8 ft doors, 12 ft ceiling in the living room! The main house features 2 large bedrooms and 2 large baths with plenty of space to convert at least 1 or 2 more bedrooms. The adjoining apartment features 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 large bath. *Tons of storage*Murphy bed in the spare bedroom of main home*Bamboo flooring*Stocked pond*Electric gate* Apartment is an ideal Mother in Law suite or could be continued leased out as a nice rental.

For open house information, contact Natalie Graves, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14644852)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHWjg_0btD1ZX700

1523 Truelove Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14613448)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ssxp_0btD1ZX700

1207 Moss Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14610807)

