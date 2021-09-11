Take a look at these homes on the market in Gainesville

(Gainesville, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3297 Sw 121St Way, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 3 Baths | $617,380 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live comfortably in one of ICI's best-selling homes! The Serena features plenty of premium living space. A large living room is centrally located for maximum convenience. A spacious gourmet kitchen and dining area are perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with the family. Views from this space look out onto the covered lanai. The master suite enjoys absolute relaxation and serenity. The master bath leads into a large walk-in closet. Guest bedrooms are located at the front of the home, away from the main living area, so children and guests can enjoy their own separate spaces in the home.

5520 Nw 23Rd Terrace, Gainesville, 32653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nestled in Northwood Pines, an open and bright floor plan welcomes you home with a fireplace in the living room, attached screened room and adjoining den on MBR.

5424 Nw 9Th Lane, Gainesville, 32605 2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Townhouse | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1988

2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Gainesville near UF, NFRMC, Gainesville Health and Fitness Center and plenty of shopping and restaurants! This end unit has a galley style kitchen that opens to a dining area. Utility room with washer and dryer is located just off the foyer. The living area is spacious with tall ceilings, wood burning fireplace and skylight. Primary bedroom has attached bath w/ walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing out back on your patio. Low maintenance living - HOA covers exterior, roof, building hazards insurance, exterior pest control and common area maintenance.

12132 County Road 231, Gainesville, 32609 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Established 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,856 sqft concrete block stucco home with a metal roof! This home was built to last, located in Seminole Woods off ofCR 231. The property features beautiful flowering Azaleas and Camellias through out the 1.96 acres, their are extra storage sheds with power, a largecarport for covered parking, and a fenced in area for pets. Added bonus this property is powered by Clay Electric and has Cox cable for tv/internet.

