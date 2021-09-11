CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

House hunt Immokalee: See what’s on the market now

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 6 days ago

(Immokalee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Immokalee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBdUl_0btD1Xlf00

4884 Corrado Ave, Ave Maria, 34142

4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open House August 15th 12PM - 4PM

For open house information, contact Sandra Rojas, GK Realty Group LLC at 754-444-3700

Copyright © 2021 Bonita Springs Estero Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BEARFL-221057461)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ji6U_0btD1Xlf00

3935 Se 24Th Ave Se, Other City - In The State Of Florida, 34117

2 Beds 1 Bath | $719,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2001

RARE opportunity RANCH 5.8 ACRES. High quality log home barn and water FRONT outdoor kitchen cabana. Ad another home to this estate compound. Waterfront , Corral, Barn. Custom Riverfront Cabana outdoor kitchen. This property has it all build another amazing home on this property make THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY a Grand estate.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lena, The Keyes Company at 954-467-0105

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10279125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we40b_0btD1Xlf00

2781 26Th Ave Se, Naples, 34117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large home sitting on 1.59 country acres. The home has a split floor plan and a large back patio, which is covered and screened. Sit on the back patio and watch the deer graze every morning and evening. The whole 1.59 acres is fenced and gated. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus 2 car garage. Living room, dining room, large open kitchen, surround sound, and laundry room. The total square footage is 2172! The home also has a NEW PINNACLE ROOF WITH 25 YEAR WARRANTY, wrap around driveway, which leads around to the back of the fenced in property. There is more than enough property space to add a pool and a shop. The new stainless steel appliances were installed in 2019, newer TRAIN AC, 24x24 porcelain tile. Dual sinks in the master bathroom along with a relaxing garden tub. NON-SMOKER! Whether you are a first time home buyer or ready for retirement, this is the perfect size home and property in a rapidly growing area of Collier County. 15 minutes to Ave Maria, which has shopping and dining. 5 minutes to Publix on Randall, where you will find CVS, Dunkin, and fine dining. 10 minutes from the Collier County Fair Grounds. 15 minutes to I75, where you will find Target and Walmart.

For open house information, contact Vernon Speak, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221063089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxWlZ_0btD1Xlf00

1137 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "CASA FELIZ " OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221030665)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Immokalee, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Ave Maria, FL
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club House#County Fairs#Kitchen Appliances#Open House#Deer#Gk Realty Group Llc#The Keyes Company#Ac#I75#Target#Exp Realty#Washer#Dryer#Community Pool
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
68
Followers
451
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy