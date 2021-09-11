House hunt Immokalee: See what’s on the market now

(Immokalee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Immokalee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4884 Corrado Ave, Ave Maria, 34142 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open House August 15th 12PM - 4PM

For open house information, contact Sandra Rojas, GK Realty Group LLC at 754-444-3700

3935 Se 24Th Ave Se, Other City - In The State Of Florida, 34117 2 Beds 1 Bath | $719,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2001

RARE opportunity RANCH 5.8 ACRES. High quality log home barn and water FRONT outdoor kitchen cabana. Ad another home to this estate compound. Waterfront , Corral, Barn. Custom Riverfront Cabana outdoor kitchen. This property has it all build another amazing home on this property make THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY a Grand estate.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lena, The Keyes Company at 954-467-0105

2781 26Th Ave Se, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large home sitting on 1.59 country acres. The home has a split floor plan and a large back patio, which is covered and screened. Sit on the back patio and watch the deer graze every morning and evening. The whole 1.59 acres is fenced and gated. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus 2 car garage. Living room, dining room, large open kitchen, surround sound, and laundry room. The total square footage is 2172! The home also has a NEW PINNACLE ROOF WITH 25 YEAR WARRANTY, wrap around driveway, which leads around to the back of the fenced in property. There is more than enough property space to add a pool and a shop. The new stainless steel appliances were installed in 2019, newer TRAIN AC, 24x24 porcelain tile. Dual sinks in the master bathroom along with a relaxing garden tub. NON-SMOKER! Whether you are a first time home buyer or ready for retirement, this is the perfect size home and property in a rapidly growing area of Collier County. 15 minutes to Ave Maria, which has shopping and dining. 5 minutes to Publix on Randall, where you will find CVS, Dunkin, and fine dining. 10 minutes from the Collier County Fair Grounds. 15 minutes to I75, where you will find Target and Walmart.

For open house information, contact Vernon Speak, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-883-8509

1137 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "CASA FELIZ " OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777