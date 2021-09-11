CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Check out these homes on the Madisonville market now

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 6 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Kl3H_0btD1Wsw00

1420 Nebo Road, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 4 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,342 Square Feet | Built in 1949

4 bdrm. 3.5 bath home sitting on 12 acres+. New roof in 2016. Exterior painted 2014, seamless gutters and downspouts. Well maintained home. 2013 new windows, interior doors, rewired I& updated receptacles, insulation in attic, refinished vintage red oak hardwood floors, engineered wood floor in F.R., tile & marble floors bathrooms. 2 gas fireplaces, one with Tartaruga design poured stone mantel, all walls & ceilings repainted, "HAAS" custom cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms, added master closet. Limestone floor in kitchen. 7 1/2 baseboard stacked crown molding, coffer ceiling in F.R. Added sun-room, office with closest could be bedroom, ventilation fan under home. Bonus room upstairs with closets, storage. in 2020 engineered floors installed upstairs to match F.R. flooring and new light fixtures. Hall upstairs braced with extension steel rods, extra-large 2 car attached garage. Detached garage with R.V. stalls. Workshop area in attached garage. Rest will be in Private Remarks.

For open house information, contact Sissy Lutz, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111506)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OciL6_0btD1Wsw00

344 Dempsey, Madisonville, 42431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 955 Square Feet | Built in None

Extensively remodeled cottage in move-in condition. So many upgrades including roof shingles, Central heat/air, windows, siding, flooring, doors, trim, bathroom tile and vanity, lights, cabinets and countertops, gas stove and large refrigerator.

For open house information, contact Eric Hill, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111647)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440n2a_0btD1Wsw00

1020 Country Glen, Madisonville, 42431

5 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy your own peace of heaven with this all brick ranch home with walk out basement. Located in beautiful Lake Ridge Estate, this home offers it all! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and a bonus room on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Lots of space to entertain and enjoy the lake nearby. Sun room with skylights, downstairs Family Room area with storage rooms galore, a wet bar, and separate garage for your golf cart or all your extra toys. Central vacuum system, in ground irrigation with separate water meter, and a geothermal heat pump to cut down on high utility bills. There is even an all-inclusive media hookup, so you can control every device from one place. This home has it all and it sets on a 1.17 acre double lot.

For open house information, contact CHARLIE BUTLER, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

Copyright © 2021 Henderson Audubon Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HABRKY-20210248)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR8kR_0btD1Wsw00

130 S Main Street, Mortons Gap, 42440

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Over 1600 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master en-suite with large walk-in closet. Set on 3/4 of an acre. Clean, industrial kitchen with separate dining room and family room. Large bedrooms and newer flooring. Great floor plan. Attached carport. Call Cindy for your private viewing 270.871.9954.

For open house information, contact Cindy McKenzie, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111659)

See more property details

