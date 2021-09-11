CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville-curious? These homes are on the market

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCKut_0btD1V0D00

1340 Maple Street, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 2016

THIS HOME HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BY THE ORIGINAL OWNER FOR OVER 55 YEAR. THE EAT IN KITCHEN IS NICE SIZE WITH LOTS OF CABINETS ,ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. THERE ARE THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH , NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM AND LAUNDRY IS LOCATED ON MAIN LEVEL ALSO. WONDRFUL YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sVeT_0btD1V0D00

14 Springwater Drive, Jacksonville, 62650

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Nice rural subdivision close to Jacksonville. This home comes with an extra lot, both on the water with a great view. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 BA, eat-in kitchen plus dining room, large family room with fireplace, high efficient furnace

For open house information, contact Jess Spradlin, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eUJo_0btD1V0D00

611 Caldwell Street, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Cute 2 bedroom, one bath with huge 3 season room off kitchen, thermal windows, newer WH, great back yard that is partially fenced. HW floors in both bedrooms, stove and refrigerator stay. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Melanie Berry, Real Estate Center of Jacksonv at 217-243-0500

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncEUi_0btD1V0D00

5 Collins Place, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very private surrounded by trees on this quiet street! Classy ranch with sunken living room that is open to dining room. Fireplace can be viewed from both rooms. Charm abounds here. These owners added gorgeous hardwood floors, roof in 2007, new stainless appliances stay and newer carpet.

For open house information, contact Charles Grojean, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved.

