Eugene, OR

House hunt Eugene: See what's on the market now

 6 days ago

(Eugene, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eugene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2667 Valley Forge Dr, Eugene, 97408

4 Beds 3 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful home with main-level living in Hawthorne Estates! Primary suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub, custom tile walk-in shower and dual-sinks. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances, double-oven, Viking 6-burner gas range, walk-in pantry and wine bar. Office and bedroom on main. Family room with gas fireplace. Bonus/media room with storage. Covered patio, 3-car garage and RV parking. Located near excellent hospitals, schools, restaurants and recreation.

For open house information, contact Randal/Cindy Whipple, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21065600)

5365 Cobblestone Ln, Eugene, 97402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,987 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Spacious 3 bedroom! Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan and Spectacular Separation of Space. Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-in Closet, Soaking Tub and Separate Walk-in Shower. 3 car Garage with one bay used as Storage/Shop Area. Fenced Yard, Garden Shed.

For open house information, contact Kathryn Graves, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21558281)

1910 Kimberly Dr, Eugene, 97405

3 Beds 5 Baths | $845,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,078 Square Feet | Built in 1993

One of a kind home is located in a very exclusive Eugene Neighbor Hood. This home is located in a beautiful private private park like setting. Home features include Library, 3 master suites, 2 gas fireplaces & 2 wood burning fireplaces, 24x12 Sunroom, newer gas furnace with allergy filter. 9' ceilings, built-ins. This property is currently being leased DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Additional 6.64 Acres adjacent property is also listed for sale MLS 21678275. APPOINTMENT ONLY

For open house information, contact Sandra Boyst, ICON Real Estate Group at 541-915-2080

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21646498)

557 Poltava St, Springfield, 97477

3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Custom designed and built single level home first time on the market! Featuring oak hardwood floors, customized kitchen cabinets and drawers, ADA bathroom, and no steps to enter the house. Back patio opens to a shaded garden as well as an insulated solar greenhouse and raised beds. New furnace and AC with electronic filter 2018, new carpet in bedrooms 2018, and new roof 2017. Walking distance to the University of Oregon, Autzen Stadium, and only one block to river trails and parks.

For open house information, contact Lanbin Ren, Elite Realty Professionals at 541-484-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21210157)

See more property details

#Restaurants#Open House#Art#Viking#Garage#Storage Shop Area#Hybrid Real Estate#Sunroom#Real Estate Group#Ac#The University Of Oregon
