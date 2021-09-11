Take a look at these homes on the market in Americus

(Americus, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Americus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

522 S Lee Street, Americus, 31709 4 Beds 4 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,502 Square Feet | Built in 1900

**PERFECT FOR AIRBNB OR GUEST INN** Make it yours for a family, a guest home, or an income property. Nestled in beautiful Americus, GA, this GORGEOUS, HISTORIC, MOVE-IN READY HOME includes in purchase ALL FURNISHINGS, CUSTOM DRAPES, ORIENTAL RUGS, ARTWORK, AND TELEVISIONS. Antiques blended with updated amenities in 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, LARGE ROOMS WITH ORIGINAL HARDWOODS AND A GREAT FLOW. AWESOME MODERN KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS BATHS. Comfortable carpeting in relaxation areas. Wrap-around rocking-chair PORCH. Come see to appreciate the authentic Victorian style. Not far from The Wolf Creek Winery, the historic Rylander Theatre and Griffin Bell Golf Course and less than a mile from downtown Americus with great food and shopping.

237 Clements Rd, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 is the person to talk with about this 74.10+/- acre tract. This property offers stocked pond, shop, in ground pool, and a 2223+/- sq. ft updated home. This home offers three bedrooms, two full baths, family room with vaulted ceilings, separate dining room and office. Master suite allows privacy featuring spacious bath, double walk in closets and jetted tub. Relax and enjoy watching the wild life on your back deck or front porch! This nice tract will not last so call today!

310 B Taylor St, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,500 | Duplex | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1980

229-938-8541 is the number to call Mary Kathryn to purchase this carefree condo living. This two bedroom condo is located on Taylor ST within walking distance to downtown Americus. This condo offers 9ft ceilings, tile and hardwood flooring, large crown molding , ample storage and closet space. Relax on your deck overlooking private patio and garden. This is a one of a kind property that offers no worry living!

413 Forestside Circle, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Back on Market, buyers financing fell through! Must see this freshly renovated turnkey move in ready 3-2 ranch in Whispering Pines! This home features new flooring, new stainless appliances, new countertops, new vanities, new paint in and out, new recessed lighting and much more. Outside features include a fully fenced backyard, patio, a 16x20 workshop with electricity and rocking chair front porch.

