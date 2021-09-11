Clinton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Clinton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clinton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

25 Duke Lane, Newton Grove, 28366 4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Living! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom Home on a .7 Acre Lot. Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room and Open Kitchen. Currently being Rented. This Home would make a great primary residence or investment property. Home is in need of some TLC!

145 Dogwood Creek Lane, Salemburg, 28385 4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,779 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Double Front Porches grace the home. Custom built on 1.2 acres additional lot next door included approx 2.45 acre total 4 bdrms, 2.5 ba & 3 bonus/rec areas. Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings beautiful staircase laundry shoot. Formal DR. Home office w/wet bar. Kitchen features great cabinetry/storage and level 5 granite. 1st floor master features double sinks, tiled floors, claw foot tub & spacious tiled shower. Family room offers fireplace w/gas logs &opens to screened porch. Apt approx 880sqft &30x50 shop

805 College Street, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Cherished family home in the heart of Clinton. Covered front porch leads to open but cozy living room with brick fireplace, separate dining room, and 3 BR with 2 full baths. Ample windows allow abundant natural light accenting gorgeous original hardwoods throughout. Middle BR accesses rear deck overlooking large, flat, private wooded lot. Detached 2 car garage includes shed and workshop space. Walk-up attic offers generous storage and potential for additional finished sq ft. Move in and remodel ready!

