House hunt Dyersburg: See what’s on the market now

(Dyersburg, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dyersburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

305 Dillard St. (South Of Dillard), Ridgely, 38080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 20,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

20,000 square foot building in Ridgely, TN. Former garment factory. Recently been used as a classic car museum 16 foot high ceilings in warehouse. Office space and 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Building and roof are in great shape. Central heat and air throughout. 2 roll up warehouse doors at shipping and receiving dock work great. Great business opportunity. Call today for more information! All measurements are estimated.

470 Lexie Cobb, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Looking for a home with lots of space? This is it. Split bedroom floor plan with an awesome bath.You will need to see this for yourself. Bonus room close to the Main for a nursery or office. Two family rooms for relaxing or maybe turn one into a dining area. Plenty of lighting in the kitchen with a sliding door and view of the 2 acre yard. Next you will find 3 more bedrooms and the second bathroom. Call me today for you home tour. Lisa Kisling 731-676-5505.

1477 Locust Grove, Newbern, 38059 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1954

3 bed/1 bath home on 0.76 acres. New laminate hardwood flooring in all rooms except for bathroom. All appliances included.

352 Elementary School, Halls, 38040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1997

You have got to see this immaculate home! Beautiful 3bd, 2ba home with lots of updates! Stunning tongue and groove ceilings throughout the home, roof and hot water heater is only 4 years old, updated bathroom, new carpet, and fresh paint! Home is move in ready…This is an absolute MUST SEE!

