Brenham, TX

On the hunt for a home in Brenham? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Brenham, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brenham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEk00_0btD1F7p00

1011 Harvest Lane, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 3 Baths | $278,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Perfect for a young family, this is one of our only floor plans with all bedrooms upstairs. Your jaw will drop at first sight of the oversized, luxury master bathroom with dual walk-in closets and substantial vanity. Offering the best in convenience, the master bathroom opens up directly into the second-story laundry room. Across the hall is a secondary bedroom with delightful windows. Finishing off the large second story is another bedroom and second full bath. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home that has all of the space and amenities, such as granite countertops, wood cabinetry, open floor plan, and so much more! Additional options included: 42" kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, integral blinds in rear door, and exterior coach lighting.

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-131371)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NQ30_0btD1F7p00

1001 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,025 | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-431-43105-431050000-0026)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnH28_0btD1F7p00

401 Liberty, Brenham, 77833

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is conveniently located only blocks north of downtown Brenham, near the new water park. The corner lot offers ample outdoor space. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home could be converted back to a 3 bedroom. As it is, each of the 2 bedrooms are large with seating areas.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Cook, Keller Williams Realty B/V at 979-693-9100

Copyright © 2021 Bryan-College Station Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCSREGTX-21010993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zByDr_0btD1F7p00

1702 South Jackson Street, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 2018

WONDERFUL! FANTASTIC LOCATION!! QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD!! A great opportunity to buy a wonderful home in a wonderful location. The home is hardi plank siding, composition roof, pier and beam construction. . The home features 3 bedrooms and two full baths, living area and a separate dining area as well as an eat in kitchen. The floors are laminate and are all in very good condition. The house has been leveled and work completed in August. As a result of the leveling, sheetrock repair and other cosmetic repairs will be needed. Seller also corrected a drainage issue in the yard. The house is being offered AS IS. Ample storage throughout the home as well as an outstanding storage room attached to the one car detached garage. Fenced in back yard makes this a wonderful home for the new family or the empty nester. Come take a look......you will love what you see!!!!

For open house information, contact Billie Fowler, Brenham Real Estate at 979-251-4568

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-131823)

See more property details

