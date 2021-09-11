On the hunt for a home in Lancaster? These houses are on the market

(Lancaster, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lancaster than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

40016 Vicker Way, Palmdale, 93551 4 Beds 3 Baths | $574,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This immaculate home has been well maintained and offers everything that the family needs in a home. Rare full bath and bedroom downstairs. Enjoy the Private Oasis backyard with a patio with a beautiful sitting area. The open kitchen is fantastic for entertaining at a pool party and still feels a part of those outside in the pool. In the family room, you can digest the ambiance that is in your home. The master suite upstairs offers privacy and plenty of space with large bedrooms. The pictures don't tell the story. You have to see this home in person to feel the warm, fun, and loving environment for the perfect family.

38733 Desert View Drive, Palmdale, 93551 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Come check out this single level ranch style home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in West Palmdale! The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1980 sq feet. The floor plan features a large living room w/fireplace, kitchen with lots of storage, adjacent dining room, separate family room w/wood burning stove, as well as an indoor laundry room. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and massive walk in closet. Outside, you will find an inviting front porch, a shed that is large enough to be converted to a work shop, beautiful covered patio, raised flower beds, gated RV access, all sitting on a large 10,000 sq foot corner lot. The location can't be beat with quick freeway access, and shopping, schools (including Ocotillo Elementary), and Palmdale Regional Medical Center just a short distance away! Come take a look before it's gone!

38124 Boxthorn Street, Palmdale, 93552 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic home in Palmdale near shopping centers and parks. This 3 bedroom + 2 bath single story home in a culdesac offers a nice floor plan with 2 car garage and 1,281 sq ft of living space, with an ample sized backyard perfect for entertaining guests.

38293 Fuschia Lane, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,738 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This beautiful home Offers 4 spacious bedrooms; Large Master with a Walk in closet; Backyard is an entertainers dream. Lots of space;

