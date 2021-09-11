CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Check out these Coos Bay homes on the market

 6 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHkTI_0btD1DMN00

103 Marino Dr, Coos Bay, 97420

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Newly remodeled. Family friendly park, quiet neighborhood, landscaped and yard taken care of by park.

For open house information, contact Macie McCurdy, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aa7zo_0btD1DMN00

1347 N Dean St, Coquille, 97423

4 Beds 1 Bath | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home on a large 1/4 acre lot. Bright open kitchen, with new appliances and large pantry area off of a nice sized laundry room. Great deck for entertaining, large yard, with plenty of room to park RV. Shop included! This home is a must see! The seller is a realtor licensed in the State of Oregon.

For open house information, contact Laurie Wilson, Copper Tree Realty at 541-771-1134

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzAy5_0btD1DMN00

629 S Wall St, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Nice family home located on extra large lot! This level, gated property offers ample parking for all your toys and entertainment! Large double car garage, 8x20 storage out building, wood shed, metal roof, covered deck, horse shoe pit and even disc golf! Home is all one level with lots of seller updates including state of the art surveillance system, skylights, porcelain tile, large pantry, built ins, spacious bedrooms, natural lighting. Zoned RR-3 ,and includes 4 person jacuzzi .

For open house information, contact Sadena Abell, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP2H4_0btD1DMN00

92735 Boots Dr, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,886 Square Feet | Built in 2019

STUNNING 2886 sqft.3bdrm,2.5bth with bonus room! Nestled on PRIVATE 3.15 acres w/gorgeous VIEWS! Vaulted floor plan w/open beams, gourmet kitchen w/Knotty Alder cabinets & doors throughout, security system, tons of storage, heat pump, backup generator, propane stove & tankless water heater. Large master suite w/soak tub & walk in shower, his & her walk in closets. 36x24 3car garage, 14x18 woodshed. Producing fruit trees, garden, private pond and plenty of room for a shop!

For open house information, contact Sadena Abell, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

IN THIS ARTICLE
With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

