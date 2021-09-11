Check out these homes for sale in Salinas now

(Salinas, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salinas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1640 Harrod Way, Salinas, 93906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $792,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This home has it all. Freshly painted inside and Out, One of the biggest lots at the heart of Harden Ranch, makes this home highly sought out. Elegance abounds in this large 4 bed, 3 full bath home (2237sq ft). A combination of gleaming original hardware and tile floors, walk into a bay window dinning room. Enjoy a cozy family room with a modern fireplace, the natural sunlight shinning from the sliding doors illuminates both the living room and kitchen, perfectly situated enhancing open concept living. The large open kitchen includes granite counter tops and a center island. The Master Suite includes a double sink vanity, shower and soaker tub. Lower level includes a full bath, bedroom and laundry area. Both spacious yards are impeccably maintained, the front yard has an updated sprinkler system, while the rear yard includes silver grey flack stone outdoor flooring, a storage shed and a side gate. This is the one! Do not miss out on the perfect home.

1352 Ramona Ave, Salinas, 93906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Don't miss this opportunity to buy this tastefully upgraded 4 bed/2 bath home! Inside everything is NEW - carpeting, wood vinyl flooring, new double pane windows and new doors throughout. Kitchen - granite counter tops, cabinets, sink, fixtures, stove, and lighting are all new. Bathrooms - vanities, mirrors, showers, and fixtures are all new. Hallway - pull down ceiling ladder to the VERY LARGE (stand-up) attic w/ endless possibilities from bonus rooms to home office or bedrooms. Plus a large resurfaced fireplace that is open to the living room and dining areas. Outside virtually everything is new as well from the new sod to the new roof! The home was just repainted inside and out, and includes a new garage door, new light fixtures, and a new electric panel. Don't miss this one today, as it will be gone tomorrow.

17592 Pond Derosa #9, Prunedale, 93907 1 Bed 2 Baths | $189,900 | Mobile Home | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1977

2 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in the Desirable Pond-Derosa Park in Prunedale. As you drive in to the park you will pass the iconic landmark Duck Pond and you will wonder "where are all the homes?" Nestled away between mature oaks, pines & cedars and quiet winding roads, each mobile home sits on a generous lot that offers privacy, room for a pet & space for gardening & bird watching. This home has been lovingly cared for & features newer upgraded laminate flooring, wheelchair access tiled shower, indoor laundry & a flexible floor plan. The front deck offers the perfect spot for a relaxing afternoon nap & the fenced backyard, (with storage shed) is just the right size for your dog & a few raised garden beds. The newly designed front yard features a lovely seating area with room for a cozy firepit plus a low maintenance faux grass area where you can enjoy morning coffee. This is a popular park where you will be sure to enjoy the unique setting & the close proximity to shops, parks & beaches.

1880 Ord Grove Ave, Seaside, 93955 3 Beds 1 Bath | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Situated on an over 6,500 sq ft lot in the desirable Upper Seaside Ord Grove neighborhood, this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for the first-time home buyer, those looking for a getaway vacation home or even as an investment property. With hardwood floors throughout most of the living space, double pane windows and newly installed carpet in the back bedrooms, this charmer is move in ready, while still allowing you to still customize and make it your own. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining and there is even a bonus storage shed for your toys or tools. On a clear day you may even catch a glimpse of distant ocean views. Your canvas awaits!

