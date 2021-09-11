CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(Picayune, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

0 Hampton Road, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home 1466 total square foot home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Spacious bedroom and more. Call today for the specs on this house. Can possibly be finished by Christmas...

For open house information, contact Antha Mitchell, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175486)

9005 Twin Oaks Ct, Picayune, 39466

5 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

TOP OF THE LINE CUSTOM HOME. SO MANY BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM FEATURES. SELLING AT A LOSS FOR WHAT'S INSIDE AND OUT! This 5 bedroom, 4 upstairs, home is gorgeous with a huge kitchen and keeping room with bricked fireplace. Soaring ceilings, granite, 4 ac units include one in the garage, while maintaining a great electric bill. Top of the line units with digital and remote controls. San Juan fiberglass pool with water features and cool decking all around it. Master suite on the main floor, sitting area with a huge bathroom, claw foot tub &walk in shower. Permanent cameras and security system Recently

For open house information, contact Tammy Valente, Valente Real Estate, LLC at 601-799-3477

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175263)

2455 Bouie Rd, Carriere, 39426

2 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1998

CUTE AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COTTAGE STYLE HOME ON ALMOST 7 ACRES!!!! GORGEOUS LAND WITH MATURE OAK TREES. Several completely fenced in areas for the animals. 2 sheds with lean-to's and home has new 2 car carport. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Gorgeous rolling land on dead end road.

For open house information, contact Grace Templet, Templet Realty, LLC at 601-749-0137

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175401)

39521 Highway 41 Spur Highway, Pearl River, 70452

4 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This home in Pearl River has so much potential. 4 nice size bedrooms. Original wood floors. Large corner lot with beautiful mature oaks and camellias. Easy access to the interstate.

For open house information, contact SONJA PACE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY PROFESSIONALS at 985-649-6333

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2288910)

