Twentynine Palms, CA

House hunt Twentynine Palms: See what’s on the market now

Twentynine Palms Journal
 6 days ago

(Twentynine Palms, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Twentynine Palms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gnUu_0btD1AiC00

6679 Star Dune Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is priced for the 3 LOTS TOTAL that it is, all fenced, has a full workshop with sink and laundry room, this is 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bath with a bonus room in the back with French doors, this property has room for TOYS, DOGS even perhaps chickens.. we have had all inspections done and are waiting on you to make this your DREAM HOME.

For open house information, contact Marion Poindexter, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT20048388)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwICu_0btD1AiC00

86625 Twentynine Palms, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Are you looking for a home that's remote, but secure, with quiet nights, starry skies, clean air, with access to lots of land for hiking and exploring? Well here it is! home is fenced for security, has RV hookups for electricity and water, 1 storage sheds, covered carport, almost a thousand s.f. of covered patio and porch.

For open house information, contact VINSON JOHNSON, 29 Palms Realty at 760-361-2900

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21104021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVgI9_0btD1AiC00

6886 Hillview Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 1988

COME TAKE A LOOK! Summer is almost upon us and what better time is there than now to own a piece of paradise in Joshua Tree! This beautiful home is move-in ready, with like-new wood laminate flooring and carpet throughout. New wood fencing and lovely desert views. Whether you want to live here full time, or invest in a highly desirable rental property, this is the place for you!

For open house information, contact Rick Newsom, Keller Williams Realty at 949-282-0088

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21104227)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLr5c_0btD1AiC00

68476 Pole Line Rd, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 0 Bath | $69,000 | Cabin | 192 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Beautiful 5 acre lot with a cabin in need of repairs. With electricity in the street and a paid water meter this makes this lot the perfect opportunity to have your own piece of the american dream. Watch the beauty of desert nights and to make it even better, this amazing lot is located Desert Heights with beautiful views to Joshua tree national park Mountains and just 10 minutes away from Indian Cove campground and 15 minutes few minutes from Joshua tree National park 29 Palms Entrance.

For open house information, contact GONZALO SALAZAR, RE/MAX TIME REALTY at 909-373-0880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21188766)

#Open House#Chickens#Toys#French#Rv#Palms Realty#American
Twentynine Palms Journal

