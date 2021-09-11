Take a look at these homes on the Evansville market now

(Evansville, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evansville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6679 Concord Drive, Newburgh, 47630 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Four bedroom, 2 bath bi level home has over 1800 square feet, 2.5 car garage, deck and fully fenced yard. The main level offers a living room with wood laminate flooring. The EAT IN KITCHEN has stainless steel appliances, pantry cabinet, and a view and access to the deck and backyard. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom rounding out the main level. The lower level has a family room, extra large 4th bedroom, another full bath, laundry room plus storage room. Outside is a large GARAGE, fully fenced yard, plus both patio and deck for entertaining. The seller is including the kitchen appliances, washer/dryer and a ONE YEAR HOME WARRANTY for your peace of mind. Don't miss out on this great home!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Morris, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-426-9020

6501 Kinway Drive, Evansville, 47725 3 Beds 2 Baths | $213,808 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction by Reinbrecht Homes. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, sun room

For open house information, contact Michael Reeder, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-853-3381

5100 Pollack Avenue, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Completely remodeled 2-bedroom home with a full, unfinished basement located on Evansville's East Side. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a light-filled spacious living room with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. The beautiful, wood-look flooring continues into the updated eat-in kitchen with large dining area, white cabinetry, a gray and white marbled subway tile backsplash, gray and white marbled laminate counter tops, and updated appliances. Both of the home's bedrooms have been updated with fresh paint and new carpeting, and the completely remodeled bath has new lighting, a new vanity and mirror, new bathtub surround, and the original charm of the built-in shelving and linen storage. Even more storage flows into the hallway, where there are three more closets. The unfinished basement, where the laundry connections are located, has been cleaned and brightened up with fresh paint on the floors and walls. The covered porch on the side of the home provides an excellent space for outdoor dining and relaxation, with a generous back yard and 1.5-car detached garage. This home is move-in ready and waiting for you! Per seller: roof and hvac are approximately 5 years old, and home has replacement windows.

For open house information, contact Marc Hoeppner, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-479-0801

1035 Watership Drive, Evansville, 47725 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,233 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Poet Square subdivision! Conveniently located off of Hwy 41 & Baseline Rd on Evansville's North Side. This 2 story home is built by award-winning builder, Reinbrecht Homes! The Willow offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2233 sq ft. and a 2 car garage. The rear load garage is located so that you can walk straight into a mud room area off the Kitchen. Once through the mud room area you will be in the beautiful, open main floor plan with a kitchen island & separate dining area. All 3 bedrooms & laundry room are located on the 2nd floor. This floor plan is a Must See! List Price is based on the home being entirely vinyl sided. There is an option of getting the brick as shown in the 3-D picture. Lot 49 gives the opportunity of choosing 1 of 5 different floor plans. Many possibilities with this new construction. Lots of options to add.

For open house information, contact Charles Butler, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096