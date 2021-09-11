Check out these homes on the Ocala market now

(Ocala, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ocala. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4695 Ne 112Th Lane, Anthony, 32617 3 Beds 3 Baths | $4,750,000 | Farm | 3,038 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Midwest Thoroughbreds - Incredible, State of the Art training and rehabilitation center features a cold-water spa, expansive swim circle under roof, 3 barns with 120 stalls, 3/4 +/- track with great surface, round pens, European walkers and lush paddocks. The private main residence with entertaining area includes a summer kitchen, conversation areas, fireplace and guest house. Additionally, there are two manager's residences and an equipment building with covered parking. This impeccable facility is perfect for a thoroughbred but could host any discipline.

934 Ne 26Th Court, Ocala, 34470 5 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful 5 bedroom home, on a corner lot, just outside of Downtown Ocala. This home offers a large corner lot on dead end road with multiple bedrooms. Are you looking for something to live in and add your own touch, while saving on the electric bill? This house is for you. Yes this house offers solar panel system and solar hot water heater. Schedule your showing today!

6175 Sw 47Th Avenue, Ocala, 34474 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,009 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Peaceful and inviting, this property rests on a spacious corner lot within the neighborhood of The Preserve at Heath Brook. Resting near State Route 200 and a variety of shopping, dining, and event options, this home also has a highly convenient location. Offering a total of 4-bedrooms and 3-baths, the interiors of the home feature a split bedroom floor plan, high cathedral ceilings, and tile and laminate flooring throughout. The living space is light and bright with plenty of natural light, plus a cozy electric fireplace. The eat in kitchen is perfect for those that enjoy cooking, with ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a center island with additional storage space. Bedrooms are nice and roomy, including the master suite that offers a walk-in closet and en-suite with large garden tub, dual vanities, and glass-door shower. Overlooking the privacy-fenced backyard is a screen-enclosed lanai with ceiling fan, which is perfect for enjoying all year long. Tasteful, mature landscaping surrounds the home to offer plenty of curb appeal, equipped with an irrigation system to make sure everything is adequately watered. If you're looking for a home with a premiere location and peaceful setting, look no further!

10681 Sw 11Th Terrace, Ocala, 34476 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,800,000 | Farm | 3,228 Square Feet | Built in 2009

The perfect property for horse lovers! This exquisite 10 Acre equestrian estate is located NEXT to the Florida Greenway Trails! In addition, NEXT to the Florida Horse Park! ONLY 16 miles to (WEC) World Equestrian Center! WHAT’S MORE, this property has 3 1/2 miles of exclusive private trails in Equine Estates, a true horse lovers community! Located close to I-75 and all major conveniences. The private entrance to this unique property is well lit w/a striking custom designed eagle gate. Lush green pastures and Granddaddy oaks surround the drive to an elegant well constructed custom home. Cross the threshold onto hand hewed hickory hardwood floors in view of imported marble horse fountain. Picturesque arches inside and out w/cathedral ceilings. Designer kitchen w/granite counters and Wellborn cabinets GALORE! Breakfast nook adjoins family room w/one of a kind glass surrounded vent-less gas fireplace giving magnificent views of the stable and paddocks. Live where you can see your horses from every window. Lg master bathroom shower includes dual body jets, rain head & handheld plus garden tub w/bay window. Rear lanai is prewired for pool-electric/plumbing for summer kitchen. Central vac as well as 400 amp whole house generator hookup. LowE cased windows - security system - 2 zone heating & cooling. Enjoy the nightly breathtaking sunset views from the front porch. Ideal home for entertaining. Equestrians will love the stable layout and its elegant office, 4 stalls yet room for 10 stalls plus an RV hook up. This horseman designed stable is worry free w/a matted bright and open shelter on backside of stable w/pasture access - giving horses a way to always get out of the elements WITHOUT being stall bound!

