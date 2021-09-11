House hunt Fort Myers: See what’s on the market now

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

9699 Blue Stone Cir, Fort Myers, 33913 4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,321 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great opportunity to move in this outstanding neighborhood Stoneybrook at Gateway, a 24/7 guard gated community with and extraordinary amenity package to include community pool, exercise room, tennis courts, basket ball courts, tennis courts and much more! Perfect for entertaining even the most demanding of your guests. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, formal dining area, family room with breakfast area, kitchen boosts granite counters and craftmanship cabinetry with breakfast bar, built-in desk, separate lighted pantry area, screened lanai overlooking a beautiful landscaped backyard, oversized two car garage, inside laundry area that includes washer and dryer. And you'd be surprised with the low HOA maintenance fees! Property being sold in As-Is condition with right to inspections. Please call Realtor with regards to tenant's lease.

5026 Baron St, Lehigh Acres, 33971 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home ready in May 2021!! This elegant 9'4", 11" & 13" tray high ceiling open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms plus a DEN, 3 baths, 2 car garage build on 0,33 ACRES LOT . Tile marble flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops in kitchen and baths, modern white shaker style wood cabinets, walk-in master closet, dual vessel glass sink in master bath, 8' double doors front entry, outdoor kitchen hook up ready. Home includes a 1-year warranty. Interior/Exterior photos are of a similar model since this home is under construction.

2168 Club House Rd, North Fort Myers, 33917 3 Beds 2 Baths | $468,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to Yacht Club Colony, a quiet waterfront community just minutes to open water. The deep water sailboat access canal leads to the Caloosahatchee River which takes you directly into the Gulf of Mexico. 110 foot of waterfront, not your typical 80 foot. Enjoy the relaxing views of the waterfront from the lanai of your home. You may even see an occasional manatee or a Dolphin Close to all amenities of North Fort Myers including the Lee Civic Center, Lee County Fair Grounds, RSW Regional Airport, and I/75 Completely remodeled, and when I say completely I mean completely, look at the pictures and video, this house has all the bells and whistles. Most Everything is NEW NEW NEW!!!!! Granite, tile, stainless appiances, washer & dryer, 3rd bedroom added to rear of home, and yes you still have use of the garage. Cement dock out back, huge fenced yard. Enjoy the amenities of the 7 acre park at end of street with Cabana, Pavilion, Bathroom, BBQ & Picnic area and fish cleaning station. HOA fee of only $100.00 a year.

12905 Pastures Way, Fort Myers, 33913 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Daniels Preserve! A gorgeous community inside Gateway! Gated but low HOA's. Mature landscaping, modern Mediterranean style homes painted in Jewel tones are lovely. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home has been maintained beautifully and is super clean! Brand new screened entryway! This floor plan offers an Owners suite on one side of the home that has private bath with soaker tub, separate shower, double vanities, 3 linen closets and a large owner's closet. Front rooms include Dining & living areas with slider to Lanai. Kitchen is equipped with newer appliances 2018, white counter tops & real wood cabinets. Washer/dryer & all window treatments included. Family room & 2nd dining area have it's own set of sliders out to main Lanai and 3 additional bedrooms along with laundry room are on the other side of home. The 3rd bath has exit door out on to a 3rd private screened lanai. The back yard is completely fenced with "Rod Iron" aluminum 6'fencing perfect for kids & pets with a view of a lake. Book your appointment asap!

