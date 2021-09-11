CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

House hunt Fort Myers: See what’s on the market now

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 6 days ago

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYxky_0btD16GX00

9699 Blue Stone Cir, Fort Myers, 33913

4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,321 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great opportunity to move in this outstanding neighborhood Stoneybrook at Gateway, a 24/7 guard gated community with and extraordinary amenity package to include community pool, exercise room, tennis courts, basket ball courts, tennis courts and much more! Perfect for entertaining even the most demanding of your guests. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, formal dining area, family room with breakfast area, kitchen boosts granite counters and craftmanship cabinetry with breakfast bar, built-in desk, separate lighted pantry area, screened lanai overlooking a beautiful landscaped backyard, oversized two car garage, inside laundry area that includes washer and dryer. And you'd be surprised with the low HOA maintenance fees! Property being sold in As-Is condition with right to inspections. Please call Realtor with regards to tenant's lease.

For open house information, contact Elvia Arana, Rawlings Realty, Inc at 239-482-7785

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221059877)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXbg4_0btD16GX00

5026 Baron St, Lehigh Acres, 33971

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home ready in May 2021!! This elegant 9'4", 11" & 13" tray high ceiling open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms plus a DEN, 3 baths, 2 car garage build on 0,33 ACRES LOT . Tile marble flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops in kitchen and baths, modern white shaker style wood cabinets, walk-in master closet, dual vessel glass sink in master bath, 8' double doors front entry, outdoor kitchen hook up ready. Home includes a 1-year warranty. Interior/Exterior photos are of a similar model since this home is under construction.

For open house information, contact Louis Vo, Sunny LLC at 239-433-3805

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221011197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q11yd_0btD16GX00

2168 Club House Rd, North Fort Myers, 33917

3 Beds 2 Baths | $468,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to Yacht Club Colony, a quiet waterfront community just minutes to open water. The deep water sailboat access canal leads to the Caloosahatchee River which takes you directly into the Gulf of Mexico. 110 foot of waterfront, not your typical 80 foot. Enjoy the relaxing views of the waterfront from the lanai of your home. You may even see an occasional manatee or a Dolphin Close to all amenities of North Fort Myers including the Lee Civic Center, Lee County Fair Grounds, RSW Regional Airport, and I/75 Completely remodeled, and when I say completely I mean completely, look at the pictures and video, this house has all the bells and whistles. Most Everything is NEW NEW NEW!!!!! Granite, tile, stainless appiances, washer & dryer, 3rd bedroom added to rear of home, and yes you still have use of the garage. Cement dock out back, huge fenced yard. Enjoy the amenities of the 7 acre park at end of street with Cabana, Pavilion, Bathroom, BBQ & Picnic area and fish cleaning station. HOA fee of only $100.00 a year.

For open house information, contact Jay LaGace, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221037826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVTFb_0btD16GX00

12905 Pastures Way, Fort Myers, 33913

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Daniels Preserve! A gorgeous community inside Gateway! Gated but low HOA's. Mature landscaping, modern Mediterranean style homes painted in Jewel tones are lovely. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home has been maintained beautifully and is super clean! Brand new screened entryway! This floor plan offers an Owners suite on one side of the home that has private bath with soaker tub, separate shower, double vanities, 3 linen closets and a large owner's closet. Front rooms include Dining & living areas with slider to Lanai. Kitchen is equipped with newer appliances 2018, white counter tops & real wood cabinets. Washer/dryer & all window treatments included. Family room & 2nd dining area have it's own set of sliders out to main Lanai and 3 additional bedrooms along with laundry room are on the other side of home. The 3rd bath has exit door out on to a 3rd private screened lanai. The back yard is completely fenced with "Rod Iron" aluminum 6'fencing perfect for kids & pets with a view of a lake. Book your appointment asap!

For open house information, contact Suzy Harden, Sweet South Realty Corp at 239-205-4800

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221059268)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#County Fairs#Open House#Laundry Room#Rawlings Realty Inc#Den#Interior Exterior#Yacht Club Colony#A Dolphin Close#Washer Dryer#Bbq Picnic#Hoa#Exp Realty Llc#Dining#Rod Iron#Sweet South Realty Corp
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
233
Followers
503
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy