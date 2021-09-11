Top homes for sale in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wilmington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4201 Winecoff Court, Wilmington, 28409 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome home to Fox Run Farms and this wonderful ranch home. Features include open floorplan from living room to the dining area, laminate flooring, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms and generous closet spaces for storage throughout. Outside features maintenance free vinyl siding, new roof in 2017, one car garage with updated door, large backyard is partially fenced, and a quiet cul-de-sac location. Short walk to community pool, tennis court, playground and clubhouse. Must see home!

For open house information, contact Gary J Traflet, Living Seaside Realty Group at 910-239-3201

605 Gravel Lane, Castle Hayne, 28429 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Why wait months and pay more for new construction when you can move in now to near-new construction for less?! This move-in-ready, spacious Galen floor plan, built in late 2018 on an almost half-acre lot is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Rivendell Bay. It's the perfect place to settle down and still have easy access to everything, with no city taxes! This home is ~5 miles from the Castle Hayne boat dock & fishing pier on the Cape Fear River, ~1.5 miles to I-140, ~4.5 miles to the Airport, ~6.5 miles to downtown Wilmington, and ~13.5 miles to Wrightsville Beach. Numerous local shopping and dining options are just minutes away, yet you're surrounded by mature trees that lead to a feeling of being out of the hustle. Pass into the foyer from the covered front porch and you're greeted by 9' ceilings with the flex room to your right. This space has glass panel French doors and built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving, perfect for a home office, library, or homeschooling space. Just down the hallway is the 2-car garage access and huge walk-in under-stair storage on your left, plus a half bath for guests on your right. The hall opens into a spacious open-concept area with direct access to the massive fully fenced backyard...perfect for keeping the flow of entertaining going! Special touches in the kitchen include a counter-height center island, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, pendant lighting, and a wonderful walk-in pantry with space for all your kitchen needs. The luxury vinyl wood plank floors add elegance while keeping maintenance simple. Head upstairs to an owners suite that will make you swoon! SO much space, complemented by a walk-in closet and a huge ensuite bath with a beautiful double vanity, separate shower, soaker tub, and toilet room. A laundry room, three large bedrooms, and a guest bath with another double vanity round out the upstairs, offering plenty of space for everyone to spread out. Get your offer in today!

For open house information, contact Danielle L Coleman, Great Moves Realty at 910-333-8387

7150 Dave Way Se, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on .37 acre off Hwy 17.

For open house information, contact Pat Moore, Coastal ERA at 910-799-3533

148 Windy Woods Way Lot 3, Wilmington, 28401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,990 | 1,343 Square Feet | Built in None

Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC