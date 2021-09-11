CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 6 days ago

(Wilmington, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wilmington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230MJE_0btD15No00

4201 Winecoff Court, Wilmington, 28409

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome home to Fox Run Farms and this wonderful ranch home. Features include open floorplan from living room to the dining area, laminate flooring, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms and generous closet spaces for storage throughout. Outside features maintenance free vinyl siding, new roof in 2017, one car garage with updated door, large backyard is partially fenced, and a quiet cul-de-sac location. Short walk to community pool, tennis court, playground and clubhouse. Must see home!

For open house information, contact Gary J Traflet, Living Seaside Realty Group at 910-239-3201

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Cape Fear Realtors MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRARNC-100284036)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLXI2_0btD15No00

605 Gravel Lane, Castle Hayne, 28429

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Why wait months and pay more for new construction when you can move in now to near-new construction for less?! This move-in-ready, spacious Galen floor plan, built in late 2018 on an almost half-acre lot is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Rivendell Bay. It's the perfect place to settle down and still have easy access to everything, with no city taxes! This home is ~5 miles from the Castle Hayne boat dock & fishing pier on the Cape Fear River, ~1.5 miles to I-140, ~4.5 miles to the Airport, ~6.5 miles to downtown Wilmington, and ~13.5 miles to Wrightsville Beach. Numerous local shopping and dining options are just minutes away, yet you're surrounded by mature trees that lead to a feeling of being out of the hustle. Pass into the foyer from the covered front porch and you're greeted by 9' ceilings with the flex room to your right. This space has glass panel French doors and built-in floor-to-ceiling shelving, perfect for a home office, library, or homeschooling space. Just down the hallway is the 2-car garage access and huge walk-in under-stair storage on your left, plus a half bath for guests on your right. The hall opens into a spacious open-concept area with direct access to the massive fully fenced backyard...perfect for keeping the flow of entertaining going! Special touches in the kitchen include a counter-height center island, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, pendant lighting, and a wonderful walk-in pantry with space for all your kitchen needs. The luxury vinyl wood plank floors add elegance while keeping maintenance simple. Head upstairs to an owners suite that will make you swoon! SO much space, complemented by a walk-in closet and a huge ensuite bath with a beautiful double vanity, separate shower, soaker tub, and toilet room. A laundry room, three large bedrooms, and a guest bath with another double vanity round out the upstairs, offering plenty of space for everyone to spread out. Get your offer in today!

For open house information, contact Danielle L Coleman, Great Moves Realty at 910-333-8387

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Jacksonville Board of Realtors NC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRNC-100284070)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfUHk_0btD15No00

7150 Dave Way Se, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on .37 acre off Hwy 17.

For open house information, contact Pat Moore, Coastal ERA at 910-799-3533

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Cape Fear Realtors MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRARNC-100273257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDaqQ_0btD15No00

148 Windy Woods Way Lot 3, Wilmington, 28401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,990 | 1,343 Square Feet | Built in None

Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52487-524-52487-524870000-0003)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, NC
Wilmington, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galen
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
293
Followers
502
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy