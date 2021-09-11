CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Brownsville market now

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 6 days ago

(Brownsville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brownsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMMzo_0btD14V500

2708 Gregory Ave., Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 3 Baths | $304,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GORGEOUS HOME! This 3 bedroom/3 restroom home features huge master with vanity mirror section, beautiful spacious master restroom and walk-in closet! Give it that it also has his/her desk section. Residence possess an enormous kitchen with latest model on cabinets containing stainless steel stripes, unique island and big dinning and living area. Home has security cameras, smart switch's for lights, remote control gate, blinds are energy star rated, AC unit energy safe, rain gutters, and its entirely foam insulated! But wait! Home features game room, as well as a back 400 sq. ft. portable with kitchen, bedroom, and restroom! And last but not least home has an extensive cart port and almost all the lot is paved and decorated! Part of house attic can be used as an extra room/storage!

For open house information, contact Miriam Villa, NextHome RGV Realty at 956-283-6338

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U9NP_0btD14V500

1221 Ceiba Cir., Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 4 Baths | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 2010

THIS ONE OWNER HOME IS IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS, HEART OF TOWN, GATED COMMUNITY, PRESTIGIOUS, JUST 11 YEARS OLD, TILE AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS, THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AND OFFERS A WALK IN CLOSET, LARGE KITCHEN WIH ISLAND, FORMAL DINING AND LIVING, AREA UPSTAIRS FOR ENTERTAINMENT. TOTAL OF 3 BEDROOMS AND 3. 5 BATHS, APPLIANCES PASS EXCEPT WASHER AND DRYER. WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS AND RUNNING TRAILS TO ENJOY MOTHER NATURE

For open house information, contact Hortencia Villarreal, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29729029)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKaC1_0btD14V500

104 Hacienda Ln., Brownsville, 78520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

IN VERY GOOD CONDITION SINCE IT WAS RECENTLY REMODELED. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. ALSO HAS A VERY BIG SHED FOR YOUR FAVORITE HOBBY. HAS CENTRAL AIR BUT NO HEAT. ALSO HAS TO SMALL A/C WINDOW UNITS.

For open house information, contact Carlos St. Clair, St Clair Realty at 956-541-1036

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29715038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts6l0_0btD14V500

18900 George St., San Benito, 78586

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1982

2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home located in the 55 and over community of Treasure Lakes. This property sits on two very spacious lots. There is a sun room and covered patio attached to the house. There is a very large covered carport with two additional storage buildings. The kitchen and living area are open concept. Kitchen appliances stay with the house. Indoor laundry area. Priced at $59,900. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact BRANDON AND AUDREY TEAM, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29729659)

