Erie, PA

Take a look at these homes on the Erie market now

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 6 days ago

(Erie, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Erie. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CzWz_0btD13cM00

4758 Thoroughbred Loop, Erie, 16506

4 Beds 4 Baths | $669,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spectacular New Construction Being Built By Diamond Design Construction Situated In Asbury Woods Estates. Two Story Features An Open Floor Plan With High End Finishes Throughout.

For open house information, contact Jenn Hills, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHczL_0btD13cM00

1244 W 21St Street, Erie, 16502

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Handyman special. Priced below assessed value! This property would make a great fix and flip or a "buy and hold" rental after repairs are made. Updated furnace and tankless water heater. Add this great buy to your portfolio! NO FHA, VA.

For open house information, contact Ryan Sander, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Phpm9_0btD13cM00

4211 French Street, Erie, 16504

3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful two story home with a large family room addition and office area featuring hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace. You are going to love the quiet cul-de-sac street and fenced yard! Tall ceilings in the basement with potential to finish. Newer stainless appliances. Three bedrooms located on the second floor featuring a master suite. Convenient attached 2+ car garage, no maintenance decking and so much more!

For open house information, contact Stacey Santos, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Dsla_0btD13cM00

1967 Woodlawn Avenue, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great home built in 2004. Enjoy your morning coffer on the large front porch. Offers an attached garage. There is a community playground at the end of the block.

For open house information, contact Sonja Thompson, Keller Williams Realty at 814-833-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158318)

Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
