Check out these Oceanside homes on the market

(Oceanside, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oceanside than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

644 Corte Galante, San Marcos, 92069 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Well maintained single level home with an attached two-car garage located within the highly sought-after community of Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac this amazing property features neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, a newer hot water heater, and durable flooring throughout. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows basks the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen offering newer stainless steel appliances including a dual conventional oven and warm honey-hued cabinetry.

1010 E Bobier Dr, Vista, 92084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1998

HONEY STOP THE CAR! You won't want to miss this upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1560 sqft manufactured home. Community is a 55/45 Vista Royalodge manufactured/mobile home community! The Community includes pool/spa, clubhouse, bbq, ground shuffleboard, in clubhouse billiards, and pool tables. Just a walk away to Albertsons shopping center, Sprouts, drug stores, and restaurants. Large storage shed with shelving units, and mature tropical trees. Spacious interior includes vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, with a living room, family room, three bedrooms, and two full baths. The living room has a custom tile fireplace. Kitchen includes granite countertops, skylight, custom built in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has two closets, one custom built-in, and one large walk-in mirrored wardrobe. The master bath is upgraded with a wraparound marble soaking tub.

4944 Lassen Dr, Oceanside, 92056 4 Beds 3 Baths | $979,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Incredible opportunity to own this beautifully upgraded single family home in highly desired the Summit in Ocean Hills! Perched high on a bluff, enjoy panoramic views & year round breezes. Upgrades galore including remodeled chef's kitchen w/ shaker cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, double oven, pantry & huge island, remodeled bathrooms w/ stone & glass tile accented floors & walls, new cabinets, fixtures & granite/quartz counters. New tile flooring & custom paint throughout, 2 floor to ceiling stone accented fireplaces, vaulted ceilings w/ recessed lighting, huge master retreat, laundry room w/ sink & storage cabinets & 3 car garage!

5611 Estrella Way, Bonsall, 92003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $662,490 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in None

Schedule Your Appointment Today - CLICK HERE Fairview is Inspired by nature, history and the rich rural traditions that still thrive amidst Bonsall's rolling hills and Mediterranean climate. Fairview will be a stylish new community featuring detached condominiums thoughtfully designed in every detail. Crafted with uncompromising quality and unmatched efficiencies, your new home beautifully and comfortably sets the stage for a life well lived. Enjoy the nearby diversions in shopping, dining and entertainment. Among the features and finishes, Fairview homeowners will appreciate the unparalleled peace of mind of owning Americas Smarthomea whole-home network of Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices by brands you trust, all conveniently controlled from your smartphone or the sleek touch screen panel mounted near the entry of each new home.

