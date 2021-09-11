CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

On the hunt for a home in Port St Lucie? These houses are on the market

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 6 days ago

(Port St Lucie, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Lucie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Qfe0_0btD11qu00

1665 Se Chello Lane W, Port Saint Lucie, 34983

4 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,829 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This house is a gem...If a spacious, well maintained 4 bedroom CBS ranch with a beautiful outdoor living space is what you are looking for, you need to see this one! Home has a split plan layout, large tile on the diagonal throughout the home and vaulted ceilings. Brand new 3 1/2 ton air conditioning system and a new 80 gallon water heater along with new toilets in both recently upgraded bathrooms. The home has ADT security alarm system for only $25 monthly. Great sized, light and bright master bedroom suite with private ensuite and walk in closet. The kitchen has lots of storage, Corian countertops, and newer appliances, a formal dining room and is open the great room with a stone fireplace for chilly evenings. The large screened in porch looks out to a tropical paradise.

For open house information, contact Wendi W Allen, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10744280)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDMOc_0btD11qu00

3372 Se Inlet Harbor Trail, Stuart, 34996

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1998

4 bedroom waterfront pool home situated on a protected deepwater canal. Only minutes to the inlet with no bridges. Wide views of Willoughby Creek. Impact doors downstairs, updated kitchen, newer bathrooms. Beautiful master suite & bathroom with an office attached and sliders with a balcony overlooking the pool and Willoughby Creek. The large dock will accommodate multiple boats plus a large slip cut into the property with a boat lift in place. Wide back yard with a lot of water frontage. Quaint location off the beaten path yet close to everything in Stuart.

For open house information, contact Michael Bouse, Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty at 888-534-1116

Copyright © 2021 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20029752)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qhq5_0btD11qu00

2824 Se Dune Drive, Stuart, 34996

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,495,000 | Condominium | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Sweeping water views from this three bedroom ground floor apartment. Enjoy walking from your spacious terrace to the pool and beaches. Sailfish Point's unique location directly on the Atlantic Ocean and St. Lucie Inlet at the Southern tip of Hutchinson Island, makes it a community like no other. Residents enjoy five miles of pristine shoreline, oceanfront Jack Nicklaus "Signature" golf, elegant beachfront country club and full-service marina with immediate ocean access.

For open house information, contact Lawrence Throneburg, Sailfish Point Realty at 772-225-6200

Copyright © 2021 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20030130)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykF7N_0btD11qu00

4 Lake Vista Trail, Port Saint Lucie, 34952

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Popular 1st Floor Corner Unit in the highly sought out 55+ community of Lake Vista Trails. Laundry Room Adjacent to front door. HOA covers insurance covers the exterior insurance and building maintenance, yard maintenance and amenities. Imagine yourself sitting on the back patio enjoying the peaceful preserved areas with amazing sunsets! The community has a bocce ball court, tennis court, pool, library, community room, shuffleboard and much more!

For open house information, contact Sean M Walshe, Greenergy Realty Treasure Coast, LLC at 772-905-4406

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732243)

Community Policy