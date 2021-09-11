Check out these Huntsville homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Digest
(Huntsville, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huntsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNvp5_0btD10yB00

240 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,690 | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming plan includes a spacious kitchen that flows perfectly into the dining area where there is access to a covered rear porch. Plenty of natural light in a comfortable living area. The main suite features a walk-in closet and double vanities not usually seen in a house of this modest size.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0043)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLoBZ_0btD10yB00

366 Lionel Allen Way, Madison, 35757

4 Beds 4 Baths | $448,322 | 2,969 Square Feet | Built in None

Premiere plan designed for gracious living, the Brunswick plan is a blend of space, convenience, and simplistic ideas. Rich open foyer adjoins dressed up formal dining room that is detailed to perfection and offers a place for more formal entertaining. Impressive kitchen with extravagant finishes, allows cooking and serving to be a breeze with its grand size and attention to functionality as well as it's openness to the fabulous great room. Owner's quarters located on first floor with a extravagant master bath with his and hers/split granite vanities, garden tub with tile surround and full tile shower with heavy glass door. Step onto the second floor to find three large bedrooms as well as a loft area that offers multi-purposes. Covered rear porch and two-car garage complete the package to this highly sought after plan.

For open house information, contact Andrew Shaw Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6276-156-6276-72799-122207)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRUvR_0btD10yB00

222 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,390 | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Cali - Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space, and a casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a shower, private toilet, double vanities, and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0034)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ehoo4_0btD10yB00

258 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,680 | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in None

The Madison, four bedrooms and three bathrooms home with coveted three car garage! Perfectly situated around an open main living area, the Madison creates the perfect blend of livability as well as privacy! The great room, kitchen and dining areas are all open to one another, while still maintain their separation. The isolated main suite features closets galore with double sink vanities in the glamour bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms comprise an entire wing and are serviced by a full bathroom. The third secondary bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, perfect for out-of-town guests.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0051)

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

